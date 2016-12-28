Travel The World Without Leaving Home

A Visual Tour Of 2016’s Most Googled Travel Spot

12.28.16

The need to escape is hard wired into all of us. This year the fates seemed particularly ill-tempered and the need to strike out on the open road became more and more tempting. No wonder we search flights every time the boss turns her back.

Google is in the midst of its end of year house cleaning and releasing lists of ‘most searched’ phrases. Turns out that the travel related searches are pretty interesting. In the number one spot was Indonesia’s jewel of an island Bali. Or more specifically “Where is Bali?” was the most searched term related to travel.

If you’re looking to get away, you could do a lot worse. The largely Hindu populated island lies just off the eastern coast of Java, among the Indonesian archipelago of 20,000+ islands. It’s a tropical wonderland full of amazing food, first class surfing, ancient temples in the process of being swallowed whole by the jungle, rice paddies that stretch to the horizon, and some of the best fire-roasted pig you’ll find anywhere on the planet (just look for a roadside sign that says ‘Babi Guling’). Also, the dollar stretches a loooong way.

Warning: video may cause pork sweats.

