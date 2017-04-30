Gordon Ramsay Is Opening A ‘Hell’s Kitchen’ Themed Restaurant

Fox

Television’s angriest restaurant is becoming a Caesar’s Palace attraction. Gordon Ramsay is turning his Fox reality series Hell’s Kitchen into his latest eatery. (Set your beef wellington expectations, accordingly.)

As reported by Variety, Ramsay revealed the news of his new venture on Friday. The announcement was streamed on Facebook Live because that’s non-negotiable for promotion these days.

“Fans of the show have been asking us to bring a ‘Hell’s Kitchen’ restaurant to life since day one, so I’m thrilled to finally be doing it here at Caesars Palace,” Ramsay said. “A key element of the show’s success has always been the diners’ experience, so we are excited for guests in Las Vegas to feel like they too are part of the show – flames and all.”

Who doesn’t want to feel like they’re in the same league as flames? Oh how they dance! Anyway, this is a restaurant willed into existence by fan demand. With room for close to 300 guests, Hell’s Kitchen will feature its TV counterpart as the inspiration. To be honest, it’s sort of weird this sort of attraction hasn’t been trotted out before.

Here’s the thing about wanting to recreate the experience of the show. Hell’s Kitchen is shouty, trashy fun, but isn’t a chunk of the show camera lovin’ folks goofin’ up orders? Like, if you go to Hell’s Kitchen: The Eatery, do you want the restaurant to be shut down midway through your meal because of kitchen discipline or is that taking things too far before you go see Britney? Presumably, the restaurant will aim to live up to the expectations of the Ramsay chef standard and keep the inconveniences experienced on the show out, but VEGAS BABY! *throws bottle of champagne over a balcony*

(Via Variety)