Gordon Ramsay Is Down To Eat Pineapple Pizza On Facebook Live, Under One Condition

Trending Writer
07.06.17

Now who’s the idiot sandwich, Gordo? Gordon Ramsay is set to go toe-to-toe with what he considers a culinary abomination and there’s no backing out of it now. In fact, you might want to set a social media appointment. Hmm? What’s that? We don’t know who will look after your kids while you do that. We’re just a website. Sorry. Moving on…

Ramsay is a staunch anti-pineapple voice in the escalating pizza topping wars going so far as to declare “you don’t put f*cking pineapple on pizza” earlier this year. Despite it being a cardinal kitchen sin in his profanity-powered heart, Fox’s resident TV chef will be eating pineapple pizza on Facebook Live if the goal of his Omaze charity raffle is met. If 500 donations are received by the end of Friday, Ramsay will put that bit of food in his mouth and you can point and laugh at home while the funds pulled in will go to assist London’s Great Ormond Street Hospital which is one of the world’s leading children’s hospitals.

In addition to creating your own Ramsay palate torture porn, the raffle offers a grand prize of spot at the VVIP (intentional extra V for some reason ahoy!) table on the chef’s show The F Word and the prospect of eating some quality grub. Probably not Hawaiian pizza, but you’ll still be fed. This supercut of Kitchen Nightmares gross-out moments should provide a worthy preview of how Ramsay will react to experience. Look at that thought balloon of woe up top! THEY DON’T LIE!

(Via Eater)

Around The Web

TAGSGORDON RAMSAYOMAZEpineapple pizzapizza

Make The Most Of Summer '17

Here’s How You Can Game The System And Travel For Free This Summer

Here’s How You Can Game The System And Travel For Free This Summer

07.06.17 6 hours ago
Why A Low-Season Trip Might Be Just The Summer Adventure You Need

Why A Low-Season Trip Might Be Just The Summer Adventure You Need

07.06.17 8 hours ago
Here Are The Keys To Not Ruining Your 4th Of July BBQ

Here Are The Keys To Not Ruining Your 4th Of July BBQ

and 07.03.17 3 days ago 25 Comments
Chase Down These Great New Beers This July

Chase Down These Great New Beers This July

07.03.17 3 days ago 19 Comments
A Plane & Train Itinerary For The Ultimate Summer Trip Through Europe

A Plane & Train Itinerary For The Ultimate Summer Trip Through Europe

07.03.17 3 days ago
The 4th Of July Cookout Foods You Can’t Live Without, Power Ranked

The 4th Of July Cookout Foods You Can’t Live Without, Power Ranked

06.30.17 6 days ago 24 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP