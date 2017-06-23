How Did A Gourmet Whipped Cream Canister Become A Deadly Accident Waiting To Happen?

People were shocked after learning of the death of French fitness model Rebecca Burger, especially after the cause of death became clear. A whipped cream dispenser seems like the last item that could kill you in the kitchen, but Burger’s demise and the warning shared by her family on social media prove it’s a reality. The question it leaves behind is can this happen to you and what is the danger involved with using these gourmet siphon canisters?

Burger’s family shared a warning and a look at the type of siphon that attributed to her death:

“This an example of a chantilly siphon that exploded and struck Rebecca’s thorax, resulting in her death. Do not use this kind of utensil in your home! Several tens of thousands of defective devices are still in circulation.”

Burger is the first death connected to the use of these gourmet whipped cream dispensers, but she’s far from the first to face an injury due to an accident or a faulty device. The French magazine 60 Million Consumers addressed the tragic accident and reported on the string of injuries that preceded Burger since 2010. This includes the loss of an eye, chest fractures, broken ribs, tinnitus, and broken teeth according to the New York Daily News. The issue seems to be a faulty connector to the pressurized gas capsule inside of the dispenser, with the company related to the dispenser used by Burger recalling and destroying their products in 2013 following the first reports of incidents.

