The Priciest Restaurants In The USA

A Visual Tour Of GQ’s ‘Best New Restaurants Of 2017’

04.21.17 1 hour ago

GQ just released its list of “The Best New Restaurants in America” for 2017. To visit all of the restaurants on the list, you’d have to do quite a bit of traveling — as they’re located in all corners of the country from Los Angeles to Brooklyn (no, it’s not the avocado-only restaurant). The list also runs the gamut of cuisines, from classic Scandinavian, to wood-fired pizza, to casual Korean.

If you don’t have a chance to visit any of these spots, you can at least take a visual tour!

Aska (Brooklyn)

The chef behind Aska is Michelin-starred, Swedish-born Frederik Berselius. His Scandinavian-inspired, tasting menu restaurant can be found in an 1800’s-era warehouse underneath the Williamsburg Bridge.

