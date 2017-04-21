Shutterstock

GQ just released its list of “The Best New Restaurants in America” for 2017. To visit all of the restaurants on the list, you’d have to do quite a bit of traveling — as they’re located in all corners of the country from Los Angeles to Brooklyn (no, it’s not the avocado-only restaurant). The list also runs the gamut of cuisines, from classic Scandinavian, to wood-fired pizza, to casual Korean.

If you don’t have a chance to visit any of these spots, you can at least take a visual tour!

Aska (Brooklyn)

Superb !!!! 120 days dry-aged steak pancake 👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻 A post shared by Yo Teerawong Nanthavatsiri (@yo_nyc) on Apr 16, 2017 at 4:58pm PDT

The chef behind Aska is Michelin-starred, Swedish-born Frederik Berselius. His Scandinavian-inspired, tasting menu restaurant can be found in an 1800’s-era warehouse underneath the Williamsburg Bridge.

#dessert#michelin#2stars#mushroom#wood#essence#swedish#nyc#brooklyn#williamsburgbrooklyn A post shared by Sap (@saptarshi18) on Apr 17, 2017 at 8:38am PDT