Shutterstock

Cheers to the 60th Annual Grammy Awards — literally. Whether you’re hosting a viewing party or relaxing on the couch, we’ve got the cocktails ready for you to mix up in celebration. No matter what surprises the show has in store, you’ll be prepared with delicious libations that will really make the evening sing. Tonight’s beverages honor the nominees, make appearances at their parties, and — in some cases — are even collaborations with them.

So raise a glass and get ready to dance!

Start your night out right with a classic. The Sidecar has been beloved by the stars of stage and screen since the 1920s, and as such, it’s a perfect addition to your bartending repertoire. A simple but sophisticated cocktail served up, it requires only three ingredients to make, and they’re three ingredients that should be staples in your home bar.

Ingredients:

3/4 oz Cointreau

1 1/2 oz Rémy Martin VSOP cognac

3/4 oz fresh lemon juice

Directions:

Combine all ingredients in a mixing glass. Wet rim with lemon and press into sugar. Shake vigorously with ice and strain into a chilled cocktail glass.