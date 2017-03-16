Air BnB

If you travel often, chances are you’ve rented an Air BnB before. In most cases, it’s cheaper than a hotel room. This is especially true in Dublin — renowned as one of the most expensive cities in the world. While there, countless travelers visit the world famous Guinness Brewery. Their experience usually starts with a tour and ends with a pint of the dark stuff

in the Gravity Bar. Afterwards, they retire to their hotels or an AirBnb.

But, what if they could just stay and sleep at the brewery? That’s the stuff of Wily Wonka-esque dreams, right? Well, now you can actually do it.

One lucky beer fan will be able to spend the night at the brewery thanks to a partnership between Guinness and Air BnB. The famed brewery has decided to host the first of the Air BnB’s “Night At” competitions. If you’re lucky enough to win, you’ll spend the eveningin the Gravity Bar. Don’t worry, you won’t have to sleep on the floor, they’ll be renovating the room (for the night) to make it into the greatest hotel for a beer lover ever (at least until the BrewDog hotel opens).

Highlights include: a VIP tour of the brewery and storehouse, a six-course private dinner (with a lot of Guinness), access to Arthur Guinness’ private residences, and a tour of the underground tunnels. But, best off all, you’ll be sleeping in the home of Guinness. In case you didn’t already know, the public doesn’t get this kind of access. This is slightly better than that time you rented an Air BnB with a heart-shaped Jacuzzi in Boca.

You’ve probably watched bartenders pouring “the perfect pint” of Guinness over the years, but you’ll be taught the rules to pour your own. So, on top of sleeping in one of the most famous buildings in the world, you’ll also have a new talent to impress your friends with. In case you didn’t figure it out yet, but this is a really big deal. Nobody has ever slept in the Guinness Storehouse before (unless you count brewers pulling an all-nighter who dozed off).