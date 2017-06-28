Facebook

Food Network superstar and expert burger pointer-at-er Guy Fieri has shared the secret of the Donkey Sauce (important: not a sex thing but maybe it should be?) in a new interview and hopefully it won’t shatter the mystique. We need heroes in these uncertain times, dammit!

Thrillist published an expansive and all-around excellent interview with the divisive Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives host and dove into a discussion about healthy eating. Asked about if his Donkey Sauce (shh!) was contributing to the problem, Fieri pushed back against the suggestion that his brand encourages being unhealthy. In his rebuttal came the Donkey Sauce details.

You’re stereotyping it. If we called it aioli, does that make it sexier? It’s aioli. This goes back to that exact comment that I said in the beginning: it’s about moderation. I called it Donkey Sauce because you have to make fun of it. It’s a quintessential ingredient in so many aspects of food, yet probably not the most beneficial except for flavor, probably the least beneficial, but it does have its place. All food has its place. Pepperoni pizza has its place. Pastries have their place. Croissants have their place. The thing is picking when, where, how, what, and why you eat them

Hopefully you can trudge through your life knowing that Donkey Sauce is “sexier” aioli and not what your imagination built up to be. Fieri was also asked about the ample criticism he’s received from the press and from fellow cable food TV titan Anthony Bourdain. Fieri and Bourdain have jousted a bit in the press, but the beflamed shirt enthusiast wasn’t bringing Bourdain’s name up.

“You gotta know me to be able to tell me what you think I should be doing, because if you get thrown off by the fact that I have bleach-blonde hair and tattoos, and listen to rock and roll, gettin’ Sammy Hagar, and that’s where your premise is going to come from, then you really don’t know me well enough to tell me to do anything or really have a position that you should be making an opinion about me,” he said. “But that’s fine.”

This seems as good a time as any to direct your attention to what Guy Fieri said at the 2012 roast of Anthony Bourdain.

