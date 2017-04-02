Getty Image / Sun International

Guy Fieri currently has restaurants all across America and on the high seas, but that’s not stopping him from expanding elsewhere on the globe. His latest grand opening is happening in South Africa at Sun Time Square in Pretoria, bringing a version of his New York hit restaurant to the country.

Now yes, you’ll be able to find all of those Fieri staples and hit dishes from his New York locations — and possibly a few from his Guy’s Chop House locations and his Guy’s Burger Joint cruise ship restaurants. That includes his Dragon Chili Cheese Fries, his Grilled Margarita Tuna, and his Motley Que Ribs. But don’t think there won’t be some surprises along the way: