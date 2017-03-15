Joseph Xu / Michigan Engineering

On Tuesday, the Department of Homeland Security issued an alert regarding MEMS accelerometer hardware design flaws. The reason for the alert was quickly revealed by the University of Michigan, who published this research paper [.pdf file] about using a $5 speaker and a sound file to hack capacitive MEMS accelerometers, the part of many smartphones, fitbits, drones, implantable medical devices, self-driving cars, industrial systems, and other tech which detects when you’re in motion and how quickly you’re moving in which direction. The hack worked on 15 of the 20 different MEMS tested. The picture above shows the hacked accelerometer on a Samsung Galaxy S5 reading out the word WALNUT.

The team, led by Kevin Fu, used resonant frequencies to interfere with the mass suspended on springs at the core of the accelerometer, tricking 75% of them into registering movement that wasn’t occurring. The audio file allowed them to control some aspects of the system, such as adding thousands of fictitious steps to a Fitbit and taking over a smartphone-tethered remote control car.