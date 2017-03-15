Hackers Are Here To Save The Environment

Hackers Can Use Sound Waves To Control Your Smartphone And Possibly Self-Driving Cars

03.15.17 42 mins ago

Joseph Xu / Michigan Engineering

On Tuesday, the Department of Homeland Security issued an alert regarding MEMS accelerometer hardware design flaws. The reason for the alert was quickly revealed by the University of Michigan, who published this research paper [.pdf file] about using a $5 speaker and a sound file to hack capacitive MEMS accelerometers, the part of many smartphones, fitbits, drones, implantable medical devices, self-driving cars, industrial systems, and other tech which detects when you’re in motion and how quickly you’re moving in which direction. The hack worked on 15 of the 20 different MEMS tested. The picture above shows the hacked accelerometer on a Samsung Galaxy S5 reading out the word WALNUT.

The team, led by Kevin Fu, used resonant frequencies to interfere with the mass suspended on springs at the core of the accelerometer, tricking 75% of them into registering movement that wasn’t occurring. The audio file allowed them to control some aspects of the system, such as adding thousands of fictitious steps to a Fitbit and taking over a smartphone-tethered remote control car.

Around The Web

TAGSCar HackingcybersecuritydroneshackingKEVIN FUself-driving carssmartphonesUNIVERSITY OF MICHIGAN
The Unheralded True Story Of The NBA’s First Black Player

The Unheralded True Story Of The NBA’s First Black Player

03.14.17 22 hours ago
How TV And Evolving Media Technology Changed The American Presidency

How TV And Evolving Media Technology Changed The American Presidency

03.07.17 1 week ago 2 Comments
How The Spice Girls’ Legacy Of ‘Girl Power’ Paved The Way For Women To Dominate Pop

How The Spice Girls’ Legacy Of ‘Girl Power’ Paved The Way For Women To Dominate Pop

02.27.17 2 weeks ago 2 Comments
How Keeping Austin Weird Turned Into A Widespread Phenomenon

How Keeping Austin Weird Turned Into A Widespread Phenomenon

02.15.17 4 weeks ago 12 Comments
How Kevin Gates Went From Underground To Platinum In A Year And Changed The Game In The Process

How Kevin Gates Went From Underground To Platinum In A Year And Changed The Game In The Process

02.02.17 1 month ago 6 Comments
Look For The Star: How Starter Jackets Became The Iconic Clothing Of The Early ’90s

Look For The Star: How Starter Jackets Became The Iconic Clothing Of The Early ’90s

01.31.17 1 month ago 10 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP