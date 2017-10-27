Uproxx

Halloween: that haunted holiday we love to celebrate with candy, costumes, and booze. Fortunately, you don’t have to go ghost-hunting to bring home the spirits for a perfect Halloween party. You’ll find them at your local liquor store (and sources say, they’re a lot friendlier than your average ghost, with apologies to Casper).

Intimate gathering? We’ve got a recipe for you. Spooky movie night in? We’ve got you covered. Definitely throwing a Tuesday-night Halloween-rager? Holy crap, good luck man, but yes, we also have recipes for you.

From bartending amateur to home-bar expert, we’ve got your BOOze.

If your favorite Halloween spirits are tequila and pumpkin-headed scarecrows (in that order), this is the cocktail to serve your guests and ghouls. Clase Azul’s smooth, silver tequila goes down a treat, paired with citrus, pumpkin, and and frothy egg white.

Ingredients:

1.5 oz of Clase Azul Plata tequila

0.5 oz de Strega

1 oz grapefruit juice

0.5 oz fresh lemon juice

1 oz of pumpkin spice syrup

0.5 oz egg white

Directions:

Add all ingredients into cocktail shaker and dry shake to emulsify the egg white. Add ice, shake vigorously again, and strain into a coupe.