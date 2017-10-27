Halloween: that haunted holiday we love to celebrate with candy, costumes, and booze. Fortunately, you don’t have to go ghost-hunting to bring home the spirits for a perfect Halloween party. You’ll find them at your local liquor store (and sources say, they’re a lot friendlier than your average ghost, with apologies to Casper).
Intimate gathering? We’ve got a recipe for you. Spooky movie night in? We’ve got you covered. Definitely throwing a Tuesday-night Halloween-rager? Holy crap, good luck man, but yes, we also have recipes for you.
From bartending amateur to home-bar expert, we’ve got your BOOze.
Clase Azul ToKillYa Pumpkin — Clase Azul Tequila
If your favorite Halloween spirits are tequila and pumpkin-headed scarecrows (in that order), this is the cocktail to serve your guests and ghouls. Clase Azul’s smooth, silver tequila goes down a treat, paired with citrus, pumpkin, and and frothy egg white.
Ingredients:
- 1.5 oz of Clase Azul Plata tequila
- 0.5 oz de Strega
- 1 oz grapefruit juice
- 0.5 oz fresh lemon juice
- 1 oz of pumpkin spice syrup
- 0.5 oz egg white
Directions:
Add all ingredients into cocktail shaker and dry shake to emulsify the egg white. Add ice, shake vigorously again, and strain into a coupe.
