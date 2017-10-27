Get Your BOOze On Halloween With These Cocktail Recipes

#Booze #Drinks #Halloween
10.27.17 23 mins ago

Uproxx

Halloween: that haunted holiday we love to celebrate with candy, costumes, and booze. Fortunately, you don’t have to go ghost-hunting to bring home the spirits for a perfect Halloween party. You’ll find them at your local liquor store (and sources say, they’re a lot friendlier than your average ghost, with apologies to Casper).

Intimate gathering? We’ve got a recipe for you. Spooky movie night in? We’ve got you covered. Definitely throwing a Tuesday-night Halloween-rager? Holy crap, good luck man, but yes, we also have recipes for you.

From bartending amateur to home-bar expert, we’ve got your BOOze.

Clase Azul ToKillYa Pumpkin — Clase Azul Tequila

If your favorite Halloween spirits are tequila and pumpkin-headed scarecrows (in that order), this is the cocktail to serve your guests and ghouls. Clase Azul’s smooth, silver tequila goes down a treat, paired with citrus, pumpkin, and and frothy egg white.

Ingredients:

  • 1.5 oz of Clase Azul Plata tequila
  • 0.5 oz de Strega
  • 1 oz grapefruit juice
  • 0.5 oz fresh lemon juice
  • 1 oz of pumpkin spice syrup
  • 0.5 oz egg white

Directions:

Add all ingredients into cocktail shaker and dry shake to emulsify the egg white. Add ice, shake vigorously again, and strain into a coupe.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Booze#Drinks#Halloween
TAGSBOOZEcocktailsDRINKSHalloweenlife

The RX

St. Vincent’s ‘Masseduction’ Is A Trauma-Pop Triumph

St. Vincent’s ‘Masseduction’ Is A Trauma-Pop Triumph

10.18.17 1 week ago 6 Comments
DVSN Are Rekindling R&B’s Love Affair With Melody With ‘The Morning After’

DVSN Are Rekindling R&B’s Love Affair With Melody With ‘The Morning After’

10.18.17 1 week ago 3 Comments
Carly Pearce’s ‘Every Little Thing’ Is The Most Exciting Country Debut Of 2017

Carly Pearce’s ‘Every Little Thing’ Is The Most Exciting Country Debut Of 2017

10.11.17 2 weeks ago
Electronic Composer Kaitlyn Aurelia Smith Is Humbled By The Natural World On ‘The Kid’

Electronic Composer Kaitlyn Aurelia Smith Is Humbled By The Natural World On ‘The Kid’

10.06.17 3 weeks ago
Atlanta Indie Rockers Blis. Crafted The Perfect Debut With ‘No One Loves You’

Atlanta Indie Rockers Blis. Crafted The Perfect Debut With ‘No One Loves You’

10.06.17 3 weeks ago
Spirit Adrift Tapped Into ’80s Nostalgia To Make One Of 2017’s Most Exceptional Metal Records

Spirit Adrift Tapped Into ’80s Nostalgia To Make One Of 2017’s Most Exceptional Metal Records

10.05.17 3 weeks ago 2 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP