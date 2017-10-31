These Spooky Cocktails Will Rescue Your Halloween Party

#Drinks #Alcohol #Halloween #Food
10.31.17 20 mins ago

Shutterstock/Uproxx

When the end of October nears, boys and ghouls across the land transform into witches, Harley Quinns, Harry Potters, and (this year) waffle-loving Elevens. But, if you’re all dressed up in this year’s most popular costume, you’d better not just be sitting around your apartment watching the second season of Stranger Things all night. Find a party, or better yet, throw a party to celebrate this spooky, zombie-filled, chocolate and peanut butter-drenched holiday.

If you’re hosting, you can go the easy route and put out a cooler of light beer and wine chillers. Or, you can be the king of Halloween by making one of these delicious, creepy cocktails created by some of the best bartenders in America.

It’s The Great Pumpkin Charlie Brown

Quarter + Glory

From Quarter + Glory in Washington, DC

Ingredients:

  • 1.5 Old Overholt Rye Whiskey
  • .5 Allspice
  • .5 Demerara syrup
  • .5 Lairds Bonded Apple Brandy
  • .5 Fresh Lemon Juice

Directions:

  • Combine all ingredients into a mixing tin.
  • Add ice.
  • Shake vigorously and double strain into a chilled ice full pint glass.
  • Top off with Schlafly pumpkin ale and grated nutmeg.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Drinks#Alcohol#Halloween#Food
TAGSAlcoholcocktailsDRINKSFOODHalloweenoctoberrecipesspooky

The RX

Big KRIT Rewrites His Legacy On A Comeback Double Album, ‘4eva Is A Mighty Long Time’

Big KRIT Rewrites His Legacy On A Comeback Double Album, ‘4eva Is A Mighty Long Time’

10.31.17 7 hours ago 3 Comments
Lee Ann Womack’s ‘The Lonely, The Lonesome & The Gone’ Is A Country Legend At Her Finest

Lee Ann Womack’s ‘The Lonely, The Lonesome & The Gone’ Is A Country Legend At Her Finest

10.30.17 1 day ago
St. Vincent’s ‘Masseduction’ Is A Trauma-Pop Triumph

St. Vincent’s ‘Masseduction’ Is A Trauma-Pop Triumph

10.18.17 2 weeks ago 6 Comments
DVSN Are Rekindling R&B’s Love Affair With Melody With ‘The Morning After’

DVSN Are Rekindling R&B’s Love Affair With Melody With ‘The Morning After’

10.18.17 2 weeks ago 3 Comments
Carly Pearce’s ‘Every Little Thing’ Is The Most Exciting Country Debut Of 2017

Carly Pearce’s ‘Every Little Thing’ Is The Most Exciting Country Debut Of 2017

10.11.17 3 weeks ago
Electronic Composer Kaitlyn Aurelia Smith Is Humbled By The Natural World On ‘The Kid’

Electronic Composer Kaitlyn Aurelia Smith Is Humbled By The Natural World On ‘The Kid’

10.06.17 4 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP