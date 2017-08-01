The Best Hangover Cures For When You’ve Had A Little Too Much

Shutterstock/UPROXX

So you’ve just spent a fun evening of drinking, revelry, and shenanigans with your friends. The drinks were being poured faster than you could down them. Before you knew it, your buzz got a little sloppier than you expected. That’s when you saw the writing on the wall decided to wrap up the evening with a few pints of good ‘ol H2O. But, you still wake up the next morning to the worst pounding headache you’ve ever felt in your life. It feels like someone is slowly pounding a railroad spike into your skull to the beat of Aha’s “Take On Me”. What can you possibly do to get rid of this awful hangover? Here are a few options.

Sleep

One of the easiest ways to overcome a hangover is just to go back to sleep. According to Raj Dasgupta, an assistant professor at the University of Southern California and a fellow at the American Academy of Sleep Medicine, while you’re sleeping, your liver is working overtime to cleanse your body of all of the harmful alcohol you put into it. But, he doesn’t guarantee that your drunken sleep will be restful.

“Sleeping does help out in that it gives your liver time to do its job, but there’s multiple awakenings throughout the night, so you’re not getting good, refreshing sleep,” he told Mel Magazine. Now you know; so if you wake up hungover and wonder whether it’s chill to go back for another visit with the Sandman, follow your instincts and pass out.

Plus, you won’t feel the terrible, earth-shattering headache when you’re in dreamland frolicking with unicorns and your middle school crush. Just make sure that before you hop back in the sack, you gulp down some more water and maybe take some aspirin or ibuprofen and definitely eat something containing thiamine. “In order for the liver to do its job, essential enzymes such as thiamine are needed to metabolize the alcohol,” Dasgupta said. You can get this buy eating eggs and steak.

Hair of the dog

Hair of the dog is a reference to the act of applying the hair of a dog that bit you to the wound. At some point, people actually believed that you could cure the wound by literally applying the hair to the area and then wrapping it up. Obviously, that didn’t work well and probably actually caused more infections.

The modern-day version actually might work though. It’s a widely held belief that hangovers are caused by dehydration. But, some people think they are actually caused by Methanol poisoning. According to Adam Rogers, author of Proof: The Science of Booze, if you’re suffering from methanol toxicity, you can alleviate it by imbibing more alcohol.

“The notion is if a hangover is methanol toxicity, you’re going to have another drink and the ethanol displaces the methanol off the enzyme and you will feel better,” Rogers told The Independent. Doing this will likely get rid of your hangover for a little while, but you need to be careful. If your plan is to slam Bloody Marys until you can no longer feel pain, you need to reconsider. Instead, a little alcohol (to get you out of withdrawal), followed by water and (maybe) an aspirin is the way to go.