How Jelly Donuts and Potato Pancakes Became Go-To Hanukkah Foods

Shutterstock

As any Adam Sandler fan knows, Hanukkah is “the festival of lights” made up of “eight crazy nights.” During these evenings, Jewish people all over the world gather together to light the Menorah and eat some fried food. That’s right: fried food. Oh, you didn’t know one of the staples of Hanukkah was fried treats? Time to get with the program.

“The two foods most commonly associated with Hanukkah are fried latkes (potato pancakes) and jelly-donuts,” says Rabbi Menachem Genack, CEO of OU Kosher. So, these are the two most traditional Hanukkah foods, but why? Potato pancakes and donuts are mighty tasty, but what do these starchy treats have to do with the wintry holiday?