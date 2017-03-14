Why Was There A Party In Front Of Mike Pence's House?

This Hard-Partying Grandma Is Giving Everyone Spring Break Goals

#Spring Break
Life & Culture Editor
03.14.17

Shutterstock/UPROXX

If there’s one thing I’ve learned from infomercials — and my embarrassing TV Land habit — it’s that growing old doesn’t need to be sad or boring. Can’t get out of the bath? There’s a product for that. Need help getting up stairs? You can buy an actual chair that will slide you from one floor to the next. Got lots of money and a desire to spite your greedy family? Hire a young nurse to help you get dressed in the morning and get undressed at night! The possibilities are literally endless. Getting old sounds awesome!

But no one is doing their golden years quite like Doreen Grett.

Let’s be real: Before this morning, I’d envisioned my own retirement as involving overalls, an aluminum cane, and a whole lot of obscenities hurled at children on my lawn. Now that I’ve witnessed Doreen, however, I only want to do one thing: get old, go on spring break, and do shots with college students who will willingly pay for my alcohol in return for photos of me getting turnt at their parties. Hey, that’s three things, but what do I care? Doreen’s already taught me to live in the moment and not give a bleep about society’s rules.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Spring Break
TAGSDRINKShealthSpring Break
How Richard Jefferson And Channing Frye Created The NBA’s Most Interesting Podcast

How Richard Jefferson And Channing Frye Created The NBA’s Most Interesting Podcast

03.14.17 3 hours ago
How TV And Evolving Media Technology Changed The American Presidency

How TV And Evolving Media Technology Changed The American Presidency

03.07.17 1 week ago 2 Comments
How The Spice Girls’ Legacy Of ‘Girl Power’ Paved The Way For Women To Dominate Pop

How The Spice Girls’ Legacy Of ‘Girl Power’ Paved The Way For Women To Dominate Pop

02.27.17 2 weeks ago 2 Comments
How Keeping Austin Weird Turned Into A Widespread Phenomenon

How Keeping Austin Weird Turned Into A Widespread Phenomenon

02.15.17 4 weeks ago 12 Comments
How Kevin Gates Went From Underground To Platinum In A Year And Changed The Game In The Process

How Kevin Gates Went From Underground To Platinum In A Year And Changed The Game In The Process

02.02.17 1 month ago 6 Comments
Look For The Star: How Starter Jackets Became The Iconic Clothing Of The Early ’90s

Look For The Star: How Starter Jackets Became The Iconic Clothing Of The Early ’90s

01.31.17 1 month ago 10 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP