Here's Why We Have Black History Month

A New Photo Of Harriet Tubman Has Surfaced Just In Time For Black History Month

donna-dickens
Deputy Entertainment Editor
02.09.17

Courtesy Swann Auction Galleries

Harriet Tubman is currently experiencing something of a renaissance. Which is a pretty poor reflection on American history as a whole, considering she’s the most iconic figure of the Underground Railroad. But better late than never, we suppose. Tony-award winning actress Cynthia Erivo will star as Tubman in the upcoming biopic about the warrior abolitionist, while the show Underground will add in Tubman to their second season. Not to mention Harriet Tubman will begin gracing the $20 bill in 2020.

Now, just in time for Black History Month, a never-before-seen photo of Harriet Tubman has surfaced. The remarkable find shows Tubman in her mid-forties, a far cry from the most commonly know photo of the revolutionary in her later years. Specialist Wyatt Houston Day discovered the photo in a carte-de-visite album belonging to a Quaker and fellow abolitionist Emily Howland.

Howland met Tubman when the latter arrived in Cayuga County New York to establish a station for the Underground Railroad — Howland was among a number of Quaker women who maintained the station for more than thirty years. Over time, the two women became close friends.

Courtesy Swann Auction Galleries

TAGSBLACK HISTORY MONTHHARRIET TUBMAN
Author Profile Picture
Mother. Wife. Geek. Writer. Succinct. Donna Dickens has been writing for the Internet for almost a decade. She has a particular love of Star Wars, Sailor Moon, and the dark lord Cthulhu. Her favorite color is Octarine.

Around The Web

How Kevin Gates Went From Underground To Platinum In A Year And Changed The Game In The Process

How Kevin Gates Went From Underground To Platinum In A Year And Changed The Game In The Process

02.02.17 1 week ago 5 Comments
Look For The Star: How Starter Jackets Became The Iconic Clothing Of The Early ’90s

Look For The Star: How Starter Jackets Became The Iconic Clothing Of The Early ’90s

01.31.17 1 week ago 9 Comments
‘Dream, Try, Do Good’: The Oral History Of ‘Boy Meets World’

‘Dream, Try, Do Good’: The Oral History Of ‘Boy Meets World’

01.31.17 1 week ago 5 Comments
How Frank Barsalona Created The Modern Rock Concert And Got Himself Into The Hall Of Fame

How Frank Barsalona Created The Modern Rock Concert And Got Himself Into The Hall Of Fame

01.30.17 1 week ago
The Story Behind Gus Fring’s Stunningly Explosive Moment On ‘Breaking Bad’

The Story Behind Gus Fring’s Stunningly Explosive Moment On ‘Breaking Bad’

and 01.30.17 1 week ago 5 Comments
How Toronto’s Boosie Fade Transformed From A Rap DJ Night Into A Digital Movement

How Toronto’s Boosie Fade Transformed From A Rap DJ Night Into A Digital Movement

01.12.17 4 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP