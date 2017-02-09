Courtesy Swann Auction Galleries

Harriet Tubman is currently experiencing something of a renaissance. Which is a pretty poor reflection on American history as a whole, considering she’s the most iconic figure of the Underground Railroad. But better late than never, we suppose. Tony-award winning actress Cynthia Erivo will star as Tubman in the upcoming biopic about the warrior abolitionist, while the show Underground will add in Tubman to their second season. Not to mention Harriet Tubman will begin gracing the $20 bill in 2020.

Now, just in time for Black History Month, a never-before-seen photo of Harriet Tubman has surfaced. The remarkable find shows Tubman in her mid-forties, a far cry from the most commonly know photo of the revolutionary in her later years. Specialist Wyatt Houston Day discovered the photo in a carte-de-visite album belonging to a Quaker and fellow abolitionist Emily Howland.

Howland met Tubman when the latter arrived in Cayuga County New York to establish a station for the Underground Railroad — Howland was among a number of Quaker women who maintained the station for more than thirty years. Over time, the two women became close friends.