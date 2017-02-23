Getty Image

We’ve all been told to eat our fruits and vegetables. It’s a common refrain from parents and pediatricians who want to help us grow up strong and healthy. Then we grow up and the pull of that double cheeseburger or the best taco ever is just too great. That’s not just assumption, it’s backed by science: Between 2009 and 2015 there was a seven percent decrease in adult American’s consumption of fruit and vegetables. Not cool.

A consensus study was recently conducted by the International Journal of Epidemiology that looked at 95 studies of 2 million people’s intake of fruit and vegetables. These studies “assessed up to 43,000 cases of heart disease, 47,000 cases of stroke, 81,000 cases of cardiovascular disease, 112,000 cancer cases and 94,000 deaths.” You know where this is going, right?