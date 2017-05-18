Helena Price

Helena Price always loved photography. Even when she was working a traditional job in Silicon Valley, she couldn’t help but remember how happy taking pictures made her as a child. “I’ve been shooting since I was six,” she says. “My Dad was really into just those little cameras from Walmart, so I got really into those little cameras from Walmart. I just shot everything, like my stuffed animals or my cats and dogs.”

Years later, when Price realized that she wasn’t happy in her tech job, she decided to return to her childhood dream. “I rediscovered photography and just became obsessed with it again,” she says. “I had a hunch that it was the right time to try and make a business out of it and it totally worked.”

Price made a name for herself in Silicon Valley doing corporate portraits and photographing the tech world. But as much as she loved that work, Price felt a calling to showcase other voices in the industry. People who weren’t normally the high profile faces of bluechip companies (read: straight, white men).

“I just wanted to find people who came from really non-traditional backgrounds, different than what you’d expect from Silicon Valley,” she says. “It was really hard for them to get here. They went through a ton to get to where they are, but they also love their work. Even though it’s been hard, they want to stay because they love tech and they want to see the industry get better.”

I talked to Price about her project showcasing minority voices in the tech industry, and a more recent offshoot highlighting immigrants in tech. Her photos and detailed oral histories reveal a side of the industry that is too often ignored.

Silicon Valley may still have a long way to go when it comes to diversity, but there are women, people of color, and LGBTQ folks rocking the industry, breaking the glass ceiling, and paving the way for newcomers. Price brings their stories to light so that a new generation of STEM (science, technology, engineering, math) students will be inspired to join them.

