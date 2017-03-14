The Famous Mad Men Ketchup Pitch Is Actually Being Used By Heinz

AMC

“The greatest thing you have working for you is not the photo you take or the picture you paint, it’s the imagination of the consumer.” Somehow that line didn’t land Mad Men’s Don Draper the Heinz Ketchup account back in the fictional 1960s.

The ad was simple. Three images of tantalizing food appeared on a white background — a well-stacked cheeseburger, some naked crinkle cut fries, and a medium rare steak. The simple phrase “Pass the Heinz.” sat above the food to entice some unseen diner to slather all that good food in even better ketchup.