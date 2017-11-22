This Dec 1st, diversify your taste portfolio. Creamy and crunchy; salty and sweet. #TasteTheGold pic.twitter.com/nizGfnL4GJ — HERSHEY'S (@Hersheys) November 15, 2017

Does a new Hershey’s bar really need the company’s trademark chocolate to be clutched to America’s sweets lovin’ bosom? On December 1st, we’re about to find out.

For the first time since the 1995 debut of the Cookies ‘n Creme bar, Hershey’s is trotting out a new “chocolate bar.” Rookie treat Hershey’s Gold is described by the company as boasting a “caramelized creme” with “salty peanut and pretzel bits” which sounds like a welcome addition to the crowded candy bar aisle. Hershey’s is playing up their confection’s caramelized creme as the big hook, trumpeting Hershey’s Gold as “the first mass-market, golden creme confection in the U.S.”

Hershey’s senior director/general manager Melinda Lewis stressed Hershey’s Gold’s Olympic connection as well.

“The introduction of Hershey’s Gold bars marks a defining moment for The Hershey Company as a chocolate innovator while also commemorating the influential and cultural moment of the Olympic and Paralympic Winter Games,” said Lewis in a statement on the new product. “We want consumers to share in this golden opportunity and be a part of this historic moment for Hershey and Team USA.”

Here’s a peek at what the new bar looks like so your brain has time to adjust.

Hershey

News of Hershey’s Gold’s December arrival seems to be pretty warmly received online. After all, who wants to get in the way of corporate portfolio readjusting? Or more importantly, new candy frontiers.

Waiting for that new @Hersheys Gold bar to drop like pic.twitter.com/AGnMTVlq7Z — KAHUNA 57 (@MrKahuna808) November 13, 2017

Opening Ceremony is 3 months from today! 🎉 Can’t wait to get more @Hersheys Gold for the watch parties! pic.twitter.com/cY0BeDfFFp — Sarah (@SarahB2P) November 9, 2017

We tried it and we loved it! pic.twitter.com/9ZmYifaeZH — Dry Eye #TFOSDEWSII (@HelpMyDryEyes) November 14, 2017

omg i want to try that hershey's gold bar nOW — aman (@therollingozils) November 7, 2017

Hmmm, Hershey gold huh, sounds like a great idea! I'll be a Guinea pig for it. — Nicole Stafford (@beanie_nikki) November 15, 2017

The bars arrive in stores December 1st, although you can nab Hershey’s Gold ahead of time at select Hershey’s Chocolate World locations in Las Vegas and Hershey, Pennsylvania.