Ever since we analyzed the song ‘Diamonds From Sierra Leone’ by Kanye in a high school Modern Conflicts class, it’s been difficult to look at diamonds the same way. Obviously it sounds dumb but considering I still remember the lesson, clearly you can learn something about the controversy of the diamond industry listening to that song. What Diamonds From Sierra Leone by Kanye doesn’t teach you is just how sneaky diamond jewelers really are. Fortunately, the YouTubers behind “I Want What Its Worth” went on a stealth mission to reveal the truth.

“I Want What Its Worth” sent a member of their team named “Jason” to Fifth Avenue in New York City to investigate four different jewelry shops with a hidden camera. “Jason” spent time at Tiffany’s, Cartier, Van Cleef, and Harry Winston. Warning: what he found might make you feel really bad about the premium you paid to make your fingers and earlobes sparkle.