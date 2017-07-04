‘Game Of Thrones’ Hodor Actor Kristian Nairn Has A ‘Hold The Door’ Moment While Serving Up Some KFC

Hodor is dead. Torn to bits by white walkers as Bran Stark escaped with the ever-faithful Meera into the snowy darkness at the end of Game of Thrones season six. The only thing sadder than Hodor finally meeting his untimely end is knowing that like Hodor holding the door against the waves of white walkers, there are legions of fast food workers who must stand firm and dig in their heels during the lunch rush.

Since Kristian Nairn, the actor behind Hodor, is a man of the people, it makes sense that he would bridge the gaps between his role as a KFC employee and Hodor in this new commercial dramatically pitching chicken and rice.

Don’t worry, this isn’t a cheap Game of Thrones tie-in with Kentucky Fried Chicken (or “KFC” as it’s colloquially known around Westeros), it’s more of a clever little campaign that launched right around the premiere of GoT season 7. So don’t take this as a hint towards a possible resurrection of Hodor, even though some people (me) think he’ll be back as a white walker before a Stark takes him out for something other than a delicious box of fried chicken and rice.

