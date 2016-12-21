These Seasonally-Themed Holiday Drinks Are Exactly What You Need This Week

12 Best Fictional Bartenders You'd Want At Your Watering Hole

If you’re looking for unique, seasonal flavors, the holidays are the perfect time to sample spirits, beer, wine and cocktails. You can go with the usual: peppermint, cinnamon and nutmeg. But, why not get as much Christmas flavor as possible by imbibing a pine-based cocktail? Drinking in your tree has ever been so literal.

BEER

People from coast to coast have eagerly awaited Anchor Brewing Company‘s Christmas Ale every year since 1975. This year, the winter warmer is 6.5% alcohol and loaded with seasonal spices. This limited quantity brew is only available from November to January and fits perfectly in the stocking of loved ones. But, no one would blame you if you just kept it all for yourself. “Every year we look forward to formulating our new Christmas Ale recipe and tasting the fruits of our labors,” says Anchor Brewmaster Scott Ungermann

