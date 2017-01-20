Berlin does its best to honor the millions of people murdered by the Nazi regime between 1933 and 1945. There are over a dozen physical memorials peppered around the city, and “stolpersteine” or “stumbling stones” in the cobbles of the sidewalks which mark where Jewish residents lived (and where and when they were murdered by the state). In Berlin, you are reminded of the horrors of the Holocaust everyday.
One of the most iconic and striking memorials is the Memorial to the Murdered Jews of Europe. The monument was purposefully build on some of the most expensive and sought after land in the very center of the city. The reasoning at the time was so that it couldn’t be avoided — if you came to Berlin, you’d definitely walk by it at least once. That has been both enlightening for many visitors and downright infuriating for residents.
See, some people just can’t help but make the memorial about themselves. Posing for selfies, skipping across the stone blocks, or striking yoga poses on the monoliths (which, lest we forget, serve as graves).
Enter German-Jewish comedian, author, artist, and provocateur Shahak Shapira. Upset by what he saw, he decided to pull Instagram, Facebook, Tinder, and Grindr posts of people having a blast or doing yoga at the memorial and superimpose them on actual archival photos of the Holocaust.
This is great, I worked in Berlin right near that memorial and they had to have people working 24/7 to try to keep people from climbing all over it and taking pictures.
They’ve given up over the years. It’s just become so constant that they’d have to have a force of museum workers out there 24/7.
If you know it, Gleis 17 out at Grunewald is the craziest place for that. It’s the literal train platform and tracks where Berlin’s Jews were deported from. And you often see someone doing a yoga pose there (because it’s got killer lines for perspective force, yo!). Once there was an old Israeli lady praying in the background and this yoga poser just in her own world. It was…disturbing.
@Zachary Johnston : Jesus… I was there in 2013 so I figured it has only gotten worse. We need another Holocaust but for people with snapchat accounts.
I’ve seen people there for wedding photos… And fashion shoots.
The fuck is wrong with people?
It’s baffling because if you click on the instas, these people have taken the time to geotag their photos ‘Memorial to the Murdered Jews of Europe.’ So they know exactly where they are.
Note to these people, and to people who take selfies at funerals: NOT EVERYTHING IS ABOUT YOU.
Sometimes quiet reflection is too much to ask…
It kinda feels good to know that there are yuuge assholes outside of our little American terrarium, too
Yuuuuge.