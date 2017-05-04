'Simpsons' Characters You Forgot About

You Can Finally Learn How To Make Homer’s ‘Moon Waffles’ From The Simpsons

05.04.17 22 mins ago

YouTube/Fox/Uproxx

YouTube sensation Binging with Babish (aka Andrew Rea) is back. We’ve seen his Mulan Szechuan sauce from Rick and Morty and the various ridiculous foods of South Park and It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia. Now the home chef is tackling one of the most famous and mysterious television treats ever conceived: Homer’s “patented out-of-this-world space-age waffles” from the Simpsons.

The famous episode begins on a snowy, frigid Sunday morning. Homer decides that he can’t possibly go to church. Instead, he bids the family adieu and goes back upstairs to return to the warm cocoon that is his bed. When he finally wakes up, he realizes that he still has the house to himself. He does a variety of things he wouldn’t normally get away with. He turns the heat up to an unreasonable level, dances around in his tighty whities, finds a penny under the couch, and makes the aforementioned waffles. This episode aired in 1992 and for some reason, nobody had attempted to recreate this artery-clogging breakfast dish until now.

You can check out Babish’s shot at this very strange meal below:

