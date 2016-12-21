Debunking The Common Myths About Hostels

If the first thing you think of when you hear the world “hostel” is a 2005 horror film, it’s time to catch up. Even if your vision is over-stuffed dorms that feel like cells, you’re probably not in touch with where hostels are at these days.
The truth is, if you book a bed today you’re likely to find a space that’s funky, comfortable, and makes sharing a bathroom with strangers optional. Huge wins, all. Not to mention, the accommodation of choice from your Uncle’s “epic” post-college backpacking trip is still the best fodder for post-travel party stories and your best move for stretching that travel budget.
Read on as we de-bunk three common hostel myths, throw some facts around, and save you some drinking money.
So….”Beautiful women will want to have sex with me so wealthy European businessmen can torture and murder me”….myth?
Thank you for spending zero time on the “unsafe” portion, because that’s probably the biggest issue as to why people don’t want to stay in a hostel. Between the horror flick and the name, which phonetically sounds foreboding, why wouldn’t you spend longer than a few sentences on the safety paragraph?