Where To Sleep For Cheap In Our Favorite Big Cities

#Visual Tours #Travel
08.25.17 2 hours ago

Unsplash

How much you pay for accommodation can often make or break a trip. Too often we’ll shy away from cheaper digs like hostels, believing them to be worn down and grimy. This worn out stereotype couldn’t be further from the truth. Hostels have been evolving over the years, and making travel on a budget much easier for young people. Some hostels have ditched the dorm room feel altogether, embracing design and style in an attempt to score your tourist dollars.

In big cities, hostels offer boutique hotel accommodation for hostel prices. Sure, you might have to share a bathroom, but you’re getting a ton in return. Below are some of our favorite hostels in big cities — priced out on HostelWorld. The properties are unique. The beds are clean. The atmosphere is convivial. And the prices are cheap.

Add in the low season airfare kicking in right now and what are you waiting for? Go. Hit that road hard!

THE LOCAL NYC — NEW YORK CITY, USA

HostelWorld.com

The Local sits just across the East River in Queens, New York. The hostel offers private rooms and dorms with a rooftop terrace to take in the Manhattan skyline. They also have a great bar, art installations, and hold special movie screenings in case you get bored with the rest of the city for some reason.

Beds in a four person dorm with an en suite bathroom and linens run $60 a night.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Visual Tours#Travel
TAGShostelsTRAVELTRAVEL CHEAPvisual toursWANDERLUST

What Unites Us

How A Global Art Project Connects People Through Their Insecurities

How A Global Art Project Connects People Through Their Insecurities

08.25.17 5 hours ago
One Woman’s Fight To Unite Both Parties For Sexual Assault Victims

One Woman’s Fight To Unite Both Parties For Sexual Assault Victims

08.24.17 1 day ago
What It Was Like To Watch The Eclipse In Totality With 30,000 People

What It Was Like To Watch The Eclipse In Totality With 30,000 People

08.22.17 3 days ago 4 Comments
Where To Join Anti-Nazism Marches And Charlottesville Memorials Around The Country

Where To Join Anti-Nazism Marches And Charlottesville Memorials Around The Country

08.16.17 1 week ago 29 Comments
It’s Well Past Time For White Americans To Stand Up And Condemn Racism

It’s Well Past Time For White Americans To Stand Up And Condemn Racism

08.15.17 1 week ago 53 Comments
Why Owning Our Differences Might Just Be The Thing That Unites Us

Why Owning Our Differences Might Just Be The Thing That Unites Us

08.10.17 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP