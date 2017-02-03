It’s expected that over a million people will be descending onto Houston, Texas for Super Bowl LI this year — just under half of the city’s 2.29 million residents. The fourth largest city in the U.S., Houston has made a name for itself with world-class museums, fine-dining, and a massive international community that makes up the sprawling metropolis. Should you be one of those million people headed to the Bayou City this weekend, or any weekend, for that matter, you’ll quickly find that there are no shortages of things to do that will fit any interest.
From niche oddball attractions to internationally known destinations, here’s a small sample of what the city of Houston has to offer.
Get baked goods at Common Bond, don’t get suckered into Clé and if you like beer, then head to Hay Merchant.
Unless traffic and watching crowds of other people try to spot celebrities really blows up your skirt do your best to avoid the Galleria area. Unless you’re into quinceniera fashion trends, then you should probably check it out on Saturday afternoon.