How To Ball Like A Baller

There’s this fantasy we have of rolling up to a restaurant filled with the most beautiful, wealthy people in the world, and having the host instantly recognize us. Then immediately whisking us to a private corner booth. “Anything you need, just let me know,” they say (completely meaning it!).

And it’s crazy that, for a lucky few, that’s a daily reality. Everywhere they go, they get the star treatment. For many of us that kind of lifestyle feels completely out of grasp. How could we possibly get into the same clubs that celebrities (throwing back bottle after bottle of Dom Perignon like it’s nothing) frequent?

But the reality is that you don’t need tons of money, fame, or power to live like a baller. You just have to want it. And if what you want is to get into the hottest clubs in the world then Manny Kess is here to help.

Kess is a professional concierge and VIP host to pro athletes, celebrities, and more. And he’s here to teach you how to ball like a total baller. It’s his job to make his clients every whim happen whether its late night Taco Bell deliveries to nightclubs or gorgeous women laying rose petals down for the baller to walk on (true story!).

So if you’ve ever wanted to step into the shoes of a pro-athlete, musician, or movie star, then you’ve come to the right place. Because Kess knows how to make dreams come true for his clients, and while he probably can’t help you grow that extra foot, hit the high notes, or screen test like Idris Elba, he CAN give you all the insider’s tips on how to dress, spend your money wisely, and act in order to live that sweet pro-athlete lifestyle you’ve always craved.

So crack the champagne and get ready to go all out because this is the definitive guide on how to ball like the baller you always knew (deep inside) that you were.