[Editor’s Note: We’re rerunning this post that was originally published after the Las Vegas shootings for sadly obvious reasons.]
You can hate the NRA all you want. You can loathe their tactics, reject their worldview, or despise their manipulation of the rural poor. You can mock their frontman, Wayne LaPierre, for behaving like a grotesque movie villain, or rage at their refusal to even talk about mass shootings until mass shooting fury has simmered. But you must admit this one thing: They are fucking effective.
Never since the heyday of the American Mafia has an organization with so few confirmed members wielded such tremendous power. But the NRA isn’t trigger happy Tommy from Goodfellas, flying off the handle and whacking everyone who crosses them. They aren’t even Al Capone — the real or Untouchables version — fearless, thanks to superior muscle. Instead, they wield political influence like Vito Corleone in The Godfather, with a series of shadowy gambits, precisely calculated for maximum return. They play the long game when everyone else moves in fits and starts, and their patience benefits them greatly.
For decades now, the NRA has gaslighted a nation — convincing voters that the problem isn’t guns and that they’re silly for ever thinking so. They’ve done this while claiming roughly five million members in a country of 325 million. That’s barely 1.5% of the populace leading the fight against gun safety legislation in a nation where 55% of voting age adults support stricter gun laws. If you were writing a script about La Cosa Nostra and endowed them with NRA-level power, no one would believe you. You’d have to scale it back for the sake of realism. Because LaPierre and his cohorts win more than DJ Khaled. They’re literally no joke — too successful to be satire; too proficient to be parodied.
But can they be imitated? Might the oft-thwarted opposition steal the NRA’s hyper-focused game plan, co-opt it, and flip it? What would it take to build an anti-NRA?
1. CREATE PINCH POINTS
Every time there’s an active shooter, we’re reminded just how many House and Senate campaigns have accepted NRA super-pac money while wishing “thoughts and prayers” to victims. And it’s a lot. But the direct cash influx isn’t particularly significant. Here’s the total list of senators and congresspeople who accepted more than $9,000 in campaign contributions in 2016:
- Blunt, Roy (R-MO) Senate $11,900
- Comstock, Barbara (R-VA) House $10,400
- Burr, Richard (R-NC) Senate $9,900
- Coffman, Mike (R-CO) House $9,900
- Grassley, Chuck (R-IA) Senate $9,900
- Guinta, Frank (R-NH) House $9,900
- Hardy, Cresent (R-NV) House $9,900
- Hurd, Will (R-TX) House $9,900
- Katko, John (R-NY) House $9,900
- Mills, Stewart (R-MN) House $9,900
- Paul, Rand (R-KY) Senate $9,900
- Poliquin, Bruce (R-ME) House $9,900
- Portman, Rob (R-OH) Senate $9,900
- Rubio, Marco (R-FL) Senate $9,900
- Zeldin, Lee (R-NY) House $9,900
15 people. And for selling their souls, they’d theoretically be able to buy a 2013 hatchback with a clean title and 95K miles. But that’s not the point to the NRA. Their expertise is making themselves the deciding factor between candidates getting elected or not. They create pinch points and exploit the hell out of them.
As an organization, the NRA ranks 460 of 18,591 in direct contributions. In 2016, they gave $1,090,200 total, mostly parceled out in small chunks, as you can see above. Where the NRA really puts their cash is in “outside spending” — expenditures and electioneering that they can control themselves without candidate oversight (these are the “non-candidate endorsed” messages you see near the end of particularly ugly campaigns). In that category, the NRA gave a whopping $54,398,558 (including $30 million to support Donald Trump).
Now check this: The NRA-backed candidate won four of the five Senate races and three out of five House races that the NRA put money behind. They also won the presidency.
While candidates might relish the ability to distance themselves from the NRA’s aggressive messaging, they also recognize that they need this back-alley brawler on their side. The NRA knows the candidates know this, so they turn the screws (because the votes are the point here, not the dollars). Since Newtown, when the gun debate really caught fire, the organization has been unafraid to crush longtime supporters who step out of line. They’ll even oppose incumbent allies by backing new candidates who fit their needs better. The message in all of this is very clear: Push back and we will ditch you; defy us and we will ruin you.
The anti-NRA could replicate this, though it’s a scary technique for liberals and leftists to fathom. It means opposing semi-aligned candidates without an iota of guilt. It means being laser focused on “One Big Idea,” rather than putting things into context within the political landscape. It may not be the best strategy for the country, but boy has it ever worked for the NRA.
Y’all bitch about NRA spending contributions to politicians but don’t look at the figures compared to other organizations. The NRA has spent 3.5 million since 1998. That’s roughly 190k a year spread out, while Planned Parenthood spent 38mil in the same way via contributions just LAST YEAR.
Now, if you’ll excuse me, I’m gonna go get this chick an abortion and buy myself a nice gun in celebration.
This article minimizes spending. If it came across that I was focused on spending, that’s either my poor writing or your quick reading.
Now im confused by you both. Where does the $54 million dollars in political contributions you cite come into either of your positions?
The money and influence combine to create pinch points for voters. The NRA insinuates themselves as the arbiter of these pinch points. Candidates panic.
@Heynowhank You need to improve your reading comprehension. The spending is referenced. It is not the focus of the first point. It’s a relatively small section of a much longer article, and you are choosing to ignore everything else to argue an irrelevant point. Hardly a new tactic from people who just don’t want to offer anything of use to the discussion.
Don’t worry Hank, Steve isn’t coming to take your penis substitute away.
I hope not. That would be theft. One guy says little money is being spent, another says the article minimizes the money being spent…weird comments when so much is being spent. Now stop being so angry.
Cite your sources. Me thinks you are comparing two completely different things here (direct political contributions for the NRA vs total political spending for PP).
As the article states, the NRA spends most of it’s money as “outside spending” towards political campaigns. That way, it can control the messaging.
@Steve Bramucci Exactly. They don’t need to donate a bunch of money to politicians when they can simply fund their own ads, which they have complete and total control over. Those ads, of course, attack Democratic candidates and support Republican candidates. But I guess that doesn’t count, since it wasn’t given directly to the Republican candidate, according to ExtraStark.
Wouldn’t MADD be a good organization to model after? No one can argue on behalf of drunk driving just as no one can argue on behalf of gun attacks. Minimizing both involves giving up some elements of individual choice/civil liberties, but they are understandable in order to minimize damage. In reality MADD has become an alcohol regulation organization that is difficult to make a moral argument against.
Of course there are legal issues, 21st Amendment v. 2d Amendment, but it seems as if their tactics should be observed
There was/ is a MAAD for gun violence. It seems to have been associated with the Nanny State
Free ad idea – follow a right wing protestor, from picketing a Planned parenthood, to an all/blue lives matter protest, to talking about/reacting to a mass shooting with a blase attitude, defending guns, then a smash stamp FUCKING HYPOCRITE over his face.
Many have tried. All have failed.
Even Bloomberg’s millions cannot buy support.
So many mayors from his Mayors Against Illegal Guns have been convicted of corruption the organization has become a joke.
At the NRA Annual Meeting there are over 80,000 NRA members.
Everytown/MomsDemand had, even after handing out t-shirts to the homeless, less than 100.
Politicians tout their NRA ‘A’ rating because the voters care. They want that ‘A’ rating. The antis attempt to shame with that is useless.
Despite having the media in their back pocket, they still accomplish nothing. Despite having Hollywood sycophants shedding tears in public, people see it for the shameless emotional posturing it is.
Gun control advocates are seen to be aligned with the progressive liberal left that constantly condemn the stupid rednecks in their fly-over states. This will continue to hamper them for the foreseeable future. And they will never understand why.
Here’s the thing: you can rally a massive number of people with the cry of “2nd Amendment!” and “They’re trying to take your guns away!”
You *can’t* rally people with a blanket cry of “All guns are bad!” — there’s too many variables inside there that divide people.
That’s why the NRA is good. Simple words for simple people.
I agree. I think there are other rallying cries, if the anti-NRA wanted them. More moderate but equally forceful cries.
” Leftists are the side that writes thinkpieces about thinkpieces about thinkpieces — drilling deeper into the minutiae of widely shared liberal ideology (and further, as the right might say, up their own asses).”
I’d have to agree as I read this head up it’s own ass think piece from a leftist.
Here we have a clear understanding of guns and gun ownership-
” Or maybe something saucier, like: “Want to learn how to handle a weapon in order to compensate? Take a fencing class! Don’t worry, the metaphor of ‘poking things with my sword’ is just as on the nose as ‘shooting things with my gun’.”
But hey, at least this trash was posted on Uproxx today – [uproxx.com]
@Steve Bramucci- I enjoy a lot of your work but pieces like this and your proposed auto ban make it impossible to come to the table with you on the subject of guns.
This piece has no ideology. Where do I show my colors. My interest was simply in creaking down what the NRA does. Do you deny what they do? Also, as for my dick comments: 1) they were a joke, 2) the NRA preys on fears and insecurities all the time, saying that the anti-NRA would do the same thing isn’t outside the scope of this piece.
Take your guns and go fuck yourself with them, balls. How’s that for coming to the table?🖕😑🖕
@OhMyBalls Please give a sensible argument as to why the gun laws do not need to change. I’m really keen to hear one, because I haven’t so far.
There are plenty of gun laws in the books and not enough enforcement to apply those laws, hence no more gun laws are needed. Are you dense, thick, or stupid enough to believe that more laws will stop a crazy person from killing you?
Republican plan to actually get things done: TBD
Health care repeal? Nope.
Tax reform? Not yet.
Substantive legislation that isn’t about abortions? Nuh uh.
Start with your own motherfucking ideas if you don’t like ours.
“There are plenty of gun laws in the books”
No there aren’t. That’s the whole point.
“not enough enforcement to apply those laws”
And why is that? Could it be that the Republicans, at the behest of the NRA, has spent the last several decades systematically neutering one agency primarily responsible for enforcing gun laws (the ATF)? Look up the Tiahart Amendment, for starters. Or how Senate Republicans REFUSED to vote on a new replacement director for the ATF, leaving the agency without a head for almost 6 years. Why did they not vote on a new ATF Director? Was it because there were no qualified candidates that met with Republican approval? Nope, they did it simply because they were ideologically opposed to the very existence of the ATF.
As a responsible gun owner, if you could end mental health issues that are exacerbated by prescription medication, violent crime, and terrorism, I’d be for reasonable gun control.
I think we can work on all three.
@Steve Bramucci Then get working on it Steve.
@DarthBile If you stop allowing the nonsensical private sale loophole, you will make it much harder for the mentally ill to buy guns. If you introduce proper background checks, including medical reports, you’ll make it much harder for the mentally ill to buy guns. It won’t stop all gun violence, nor any mentally ill person shooting someone, but it will reduce the numbers. And those numbers are recognised as being genuinely absurd by most nations outside of America.
Oh, and violent crime and terrorism take place everywhere on earth. We’ve had more than a few terrorist attacks here. Not so many involved people with military-style weapons. Not all that many violent crimes in which people are shot either.
But, since you referred to terrorism as being a reason to keep your weapons, can you tell me how many terrorist attacks in America were stopped by lawfully-carrying citizens?
@thayden I have no problem with background checks. Medical checks? Well, slippery slope there. I think our healthcare industry as a whole has a lot more going on and I’d rather not essentially deputize doctors to act for agents for the state or federal government.
@thayden I’m not Lexis/Nexis, but here is something I found from the Washington Post. [goo.gl]
What do you consider reasonable gun control? I think it is reasonable that people should not have an arsenal. Perhaps a limit to how much ammunition one can have? I feel there is no place in the world for auto/semi automatic weapons. I’d like them not to be sold anymore and ownership criminalized. What does a reasonable gun owner feel about that? Do you think it is okay to have a lot of deadly weapons at your disposal?
My spawn is in the process of getting her drivers license. There sure is a lot to do to get a license and it can take a while. That is because a vehicle can kill people, and you want to make sure that you take the time I make the driver knows what they are doing. I feel like having a gun needs the same level of scrutiny. Would you agree that there needs to be more care who should be able to obtain a weapon?
Fair questions @fad. I don’t know what’s reasonable. Certainly, they shouldn’t sell M-50 machine guns or rocket launchers or hand grenades. Semi-automatic is a broad term though. There are certain guns that do not look like AK-57s that are semi-automatic and most people wouldn’t think twice about allowing someone owning a gun. And the problem is it doesn’t take a genius (I don’t consider myself in this category) that can modify a weapon to make them automatic. So, you want to ban “bump-stocks”? Dude, all there with you. But it’s not unreasonable to think someone with some ability to use tools can modify it.
“A lot of deadly weapons at [my] disposal”. Ok, I have a lot of those around my house. I have baseball bats since my kids played baseball. They have killed people. I have a bunch of knives, most of which I use to cut meat. Those kill people more than guns do. I have two vehicles. They can do some damage. I have lighters. Arson kills people sometimes. I know you think I’m bullshitting you, but more people die from other things (opioids being an epidemic right now) than guns. Murder and mass murder sucks. It’s awful. It’s devastating and lord knows why people do it. But Timothy McVeigh shows you what a person who is motivated to kill others can do.
I tell people this, and some people are incredulous and other people shrug their shoulders, but when I was in 5th grade in Maryland mind you (in the 80s), my class took an NRA course about guns. The entire class did. Boys and girls. We watched a video tape, had a person come into the class to answer questions, and we took a booklet test. Once we passed the test, we went to a firing range and shot 22 rifles. I wasn’t a hunter, so there was no prior experience though some of my classmates grew up hunting. And after that, guns were no big deal. I learned how to handle them, clean them, make them safe. Done. They weren’t taboo after that. Would you allow your kids to take a class in elementary school or high school like that? Some of my liberal friends freak out like my school allowed us to handle rattlesnakes or swim with great whites. Yet, today Maryland is one of the most restrictive states to buy guns and Maryland schools have banned dodge balls.
So, yes I agree that there needs to be more care, but if you’ve not purchased a gun lately there is a background check that is done.
Knives kill more than guns? Hasn’t that been debunked time and time again? I was half agreeing with you before you pulled that out. Knives may kill more than rifles, I suppose. Or muskets. Or a Remington 870 28 gauge shotgun with a half choke. But at least with homicides (and I don’t know how many more deaths there are accidentally using knives or suicides) guns far outweigh knives. Opioids may, I’m not sure and I wouldn’t be surprised if they did. But no one is screaming about regulation of opioids like they do about guns.
[ucr.fbi.gov]
(I don’t know what else to post other than the government’s own data.)
I’ve bought a gun recently enough to know the background check is pretty damn quick. I’ve bought ammunition a lot more recently and I didn’t have to show anything – I even asked and the clerk just said I looked old enough (which I do). I also bought Sudafed and had my ID scanned and separately spray paint (limited to 3 per visit) and had to show ID. It didn’t matter I’m forty one – no spray paint for you without ID, but 500 rounds of .22 and 100 of .40 and have a nice day, sir! (And a nice day was had, we plinked away and no one was hurt, but I honestly am confused why I had to show more ID to get rid of a cold and paint my bannister than I did to shoot up the side of a mountain.)
@DarthBile ” I have a bunch of knives, most of which I use to cut meat. Those kill people more than guns do.”
Darth, you know that statement is both laughably false and blatantly stupid, right? Surely you must know that, please tell me that you don’t honestly hold a legitimate belief in your brain that knives kill more people than guns.
See, right here, this is the problem with so many gun owners. You honestly believe shit like what you just said. You actually, with a straight fucking face, made an argument where you equate a gun to a baseball bat. That right there is a look into the dark recesses of a gun nut’s brain.
Some pretty simple fixes — (1) ballastic test and serial number match every gun sold, if a crime is committed with your gun, if its not reported lost, stolen or sold, you are legally responsible. (2) Require license to own a gun, with a gun safety test, and accompanying title system — every gun sales require title transfer in national registry to another registered owner, (3) stiff penalties for owning weapons, not ballistic tested or registered.
Done. Everyone can own guns, and you have a system to prevent gun violence with real consequences. The regulation alone with drop total gun float.
^ Well that and licenses to own various classes of weapons… Pistols and shotguns for self defense, would be relatively easy to obtain, you get to educate gun owners before allowing them to own weapons. More in-depth evaluations for those that wish to own rifles and attachments that allow for mass shootings.
Sticks and Rope.
So Steve I’m in partial agreement with some of what you wrote here, especially your insights into politics in this country in general. A few thoughts:
Our Constitution is generally interpreted very broadly, it’s a somewhat radical document to start out with. For example, there’s a reason we have so many religious scams and cults emanating from this country. From Mormonism, to Jim Jones, to Scientology, and the Evangelical prosperity gospel-types (the list runs much longer). We give the greatest possible latitude for religious ideology out of fear that limiting it would enable large scale repression. Same goes for free speech. In recent decades this approach has created protections for everything from pornography to very obvious cults; but it has also resulted in increased protections for marginalized groups. Interpretations of the 2nd Amendment have followed this trend.
At this point, it’s worth pointing out that I support universal background checks and don’t believe that guns or components cannot be restricted. I like the current system for restricting suppressors and automatic weapons, as a result we see almost no crimes committed with them. I also think that we need to strictly enforce federal laws regarding firearms sales and possession. I believe that there are far too many guns going straight from stores into the hands of organized crime. I think that the single greatest thing we can do to reduce gun crime is to target criminal groups, because they commit the overwhelming majority of gun crimes. This approach will not eliminate the kinds of mass shootings that most often spark conversations on gun control, but harshly prosecuting felons who possess firearms will have a very big impact on violent crime overall. All that needs to change is sentencing guidelines for laws that are already on the books, an approach which isn’t opposed even by the NRA.
These and other measures outside of straight gun control (like improving mental health care) are important because at the end of the day, I truly do not believe that large-scale gun control in the model of Australia or Britain will work here. We already have far too many guns for them to be effectively confiscated and committed gun owners will refuse to turn them in. This is complicated by the fact that all crime including crimes committed with guns have dropped precipitously (40%?) since the 1990s, even as gun sales dramatically increased. Most gun crimes are not committed with assault rifles, bump stocks, or high capacity magazines and a government report on the Clinton-era assault weapons ban found that it had had no effect on crime. Most gun crime is committed with handguns and it seems impossible to ban that category of firearm, though stricter background checks or ownership requirements would seem to help.
Finally, as a gun owner I’m split on the NRA. I do not support their absolute refusal to increase for example, background check requirements. I also know that the people who say “no one is talking about confiscation” while citing Britain and Australia are full of shit. Without effective opposition, the political left would certainly attempt to ban huge categories of firearms. That, above all else is why the NRA is so effective. Returning to another example, I would also like to reduce hate groups and predatory religious organizations in this country, but at the end of the day, I have to support the ACLU’s approach to the 1st Amendment. Again I support much tougher regulation than does the NRA, but I also oppose measures like holding gun manufacturers responsible for the actions of criminals. So it seems hard to figure out where to go from here.
@JTRO incredibly well put. I think we’re in agreement on a lot of this. Anyone who wants a bump stock or high capacity magazine can burn, imo — but I don’t want to take away anyone’s right to have a glock in the safe or a shotgun in the den. I do think we need strict BG checks — particularly to combat handgun violence, as you mention.
Can burn? Like “in hell”? Or is that a hipster way of saying “get lost”?
Hipster way of saying “fuck off” i suppose.
So what do you define as “high capacity”? Standard capacity for a Glock magazine is 17. Standard capacity for an AR mag is 30. And an even better question, why does mag capacity matter when it takes almost no time to swap mags? What do you propose doing to all of those normal magazines already in the wild when you require limited capacity ones? Confiscation? Reimbursement? Grandfather them in? Does the caliber matter? When I mentioned the standard capacity for a Glock was 17 that’s for a full size 9mm. A Coonan chambered in 357 magnum has a magazine that only holds 7 rounds but those rounds are more deadly. Does that factor in?
Does all of this seem like nit picking? Probably, but these are the questions that have to be answered when you start talking just magazine restrictions.
Great post @JTRO and @Steve Bramucci please RSVP me for the fuck-off list
@Spacemonkey Gleek the assault weapons ban had a 10 round limit. The truth is, your point is well taken, but things clearly need to shift. A large scale gun meltdown isn’t in the cards, so we need to look at non-hunting rifles and ask questions about how we purchase them, how many rounds they hold, etc.
But shouldn’t your have some sort of plan for this before suggesting people that want what’s been an industry standard item for decades “can burn”?
I don’t disagree that changes need to be made but the question that needs to be asked before any law is made is “Will this lower the amount of gun deaths that occur every year?” I’d be willing to bet that a return to 10 round magazines wouldn’t produce a statistically significant difference.
I’d personally like to see tougher enforcement of “straw purchase” laws and a crackdown in people caught lying on their background checks. I’d also like to see free or low cost safety/training classes made more available. Then I’d couple that with universal healthcare (including mental health) and lowered income inequality. That would go a long way towards addressing the “why” instead of just the “how”. A society where people don’t feel so helpless to better themselves mentally and economically would be one with a lot less suicide and hang violence I think. The safety classes would be to hopefully help with some of the accidental fatalities.
@Spacemonkey Gleek
I’m with you completely: end the straw man and liars. Training classes more available. etc…
I was at a National Association of Mental Illness fun run/walk recently where there were a large group of vendors advertising mental health services. One group was giving out gun locks with the idea that just a few seconds of thought could really make a difference with the person desperate to end their life.
@Tronner I’d like to believe everyone on both sides of the debate would applaud the actions of those people. I’m sure reality would disappoint me.
@Tronner @Fartakiss @Spacemonkey Gleek @JTRO @Heynowhank
I agree, this was an article about the techniques of one organization. If we’re talking about legislation, I agree very much with straw purchase crackdown and classes. I am not completely anti — though I am anti-NRA because of the way they manage their power.
In fact, I believe very much in responsible gun ownership. I wouldn’t feel like I hypocrite if I decided to purchase a gun.
@Steve Bramucci So do that. I would love to see an article on detailing someone’s first time gun buying journey. From navigating the background check system to finding a quality safety class. And the resulting experiences. I am not being facetious at all, I think that had potential to be a high quality piece.
And yeah, I don’t like the NRA either. The only money they’ve ever gotten from me (in a round about way) is that I have taken safety courses from NRA certified instructors so I’m sure some of the costs of the classes and materials went to the NRA.
@Spacemonkey Gleek You’re right. I will do exactly that.
@Steve Bramucci I’m definitely looking forward to that.
I am looking forward to it also. I think there is a lot of middle ground between “We need personal nukes!” and “Even squirt guns are nothing but devil dicks that need to be thrown in a volcano!” but the nuance tends to be lost in most discussions. Coming from a place of personal experience in an article can only help with that in my opinion.
Meanwhile in Detroit yesterday, a woman gets attacked by some stray pit bulls in the street and a “good guy with a gun” who has a concealed pistol license whips out his piece because he’s going to save the fucking day with his gun. He opens fire on the attacking dogs. Oops, he missed though…and hit the woman. She’s dead now.
[www.fox2detroit.com]
“She looked to be in a lot of pain being bitten by those dogs, so I wanted to put her out of her misery”
Unfortunately, the article has one of the classic mistakes that the pro-gun crowd likes to use to invalidate – technical error in language. The phrase – “Somehow, thanks to the NRA, high capacity clips” is wrong. Modern (post WW2) weapons use “magazines”, not “clips”. The two are entirely different in construction and operation. Using wrong language like this allows pro-gunners to say – “they can’t even get that right, why trust them to write legislation?”. And using non-specific content-free phrases like “assault weapons:” doesn’t help your case either. Full disclosure – I am a gun owner / CCW / FFL / not a NRA member. And if you don’t know what CCW and FFL mean, than you’re not going to be credible in these necessary discussions.
I agree. Bring up the tiniest bit of detail wrong, clip versus magazine, assault rifle/weapon etc.. .and suddenly the argument shifts to semantics.
So what does an non-NRA member firearms dealer think about the NRA? I grew up when they were still all about education and safety. Now, not so much.
I’m right there with you. I’m also a non-NRA CCW holder. Not an FFL though. And while these discussions do get too easily derailed by terminology….I have to ask, can you blame people? Look at how often legislation gets proposed or passed in different states that try to ban guns based on largely cosmetic features. Does a forward grip really make someone’s AR an “assault weapon”? Does a pistol grip make it more deadly? Lawmakers and people pushing for legislation absolutely need to educate themselves on guns if they want to make changes that will do more than criminalize otherwise law-abiding citizens.
@Spacemonkey Gleek @Steven D Braswell @Tronner I do get what you’re saying and agree… to some degree. I also think it’s a little intellectually lazy of people to be like “you didn’t use the right term, you don’t get to sit at the table.”
I mean, I’m clearly a gun moderate and I’ve done plenty of shooting AND plenty of research. Don’t you think that the NRA takes a certain joy in people being shut down because of an error in terms?
@Steve Bramucci In a perfect world, you are 100% right. When you say clip, everyone knows what you’re talking about. But to see it in an article is a giant red flag because we’ve all seen people with nearly no knowledge of guns try to make legislation regarding them. I mean this news clip is damn near legendary in some parts of the gun world:
[youtu.be]
I wish we could apply this logic to every issue. We have Republican legislators who don’t know how women’s reproductive systems work legislating on abortion. We have morons out there who don’t know the difference between “weather” and “climate” offering their goober opinions about how climate change is a hoax.
Point of order though: CCW is not a universal acronym for concealed carry. Different states have different terms. I’ve seen Concealed Handgun License (CHL) and Concealed Pistol License (CPL) used in various states.
Holy torrent of comments, Bramman!
Thank you for this well thought out, and well written piece. Kudos for actually bringing some suggestions to the table, instead of just opining on the evils of the NRA. I think it boggles most rational minds that they are seen in a different light than Big Pharma, Tobacco, or any other peddlers of life-enders who are thoroughly unscrupulous in their methods of getting their way and preserving their revenue streams. I think the comments support your argument of how insidious the NRA propaganda is, as any piece espousing reasoned discourse and rational regulation is immediately seen as an attempt to take away people rights and guns. I choose to think the innate defensiveness of the NRA backers is a result of the part of their subconscious that tells them they aren’t being reasonable. Few are the pro-NRA arguers who try to have a conversation; all they know how to do is attack. I guess our current political situation shows that such traits aren’t going anywhere, as they are embraced by (almost) half of the country.
Anyhow, thank you, Steve, for this piece. One of the best I have seen on this site. And one of the best on this topic I have seen, period.
Thanks so much @MagnumOpus — really glad that it resonated!
There already is an anti NRA. Everyone who doesnt own a weapon and cries about gun violence.
And being that disorganized has gotten them REAL far.
@ajax47 being anti the NRA and being an anti-NRA are two very different things.
So you’re saying you’re on the side of the NRA? How American.
Crying about gun violence, what a bunch of pussies amirite? These sensitive non-gun-owning snowflakes need to grow some thicker skin and realize that in order to make a freedom omelets, you have to shoot a few hundred eggs. And by “eggs”, I mean “kids.”
Do you have any other wonderful ideas on eroding Freedoms and Rights? Something we can do about Free Speech maybe? Perhaps some type of “Anti-Civil Rights movement”?
The answer is pretty simple – do what the NRA did/does and get 100,000 million-plus people to agree with you. It’s that simple. The portion of America that views more gun control as a viable policy approach, while incredibly vocal with access to tremendous platforms for their message, is not that large.
Instead of devising ways to fool people into supporting you, maybe instead you try to consider their point of view and arguments. You’ll find they have more substance.
I worked at Cabelas gun counter for 2 years and was surprised at the number of first time buyers with no knowledge. Was interesting to have people want to buy a large caliber pistol and never fired a gun before. I would suggest they go to the range and take a class and rent different types pistols to make up their mind. Many came back and said it was the best suggestion I could give them. And many people still think AR stands for Assault Rifle. Not
I’ll throw in my 2 cents here for effect. Two things you can do to impress your position on me is 1 – don’t make it a personal attack and 2 – be prepared to agree with me even if it might hurt (in the beginning) your overall goal. Everything I read here, degenerates into a personal attack. If you don’t understand my needs and desires, then suddenly I’m “unAmerican” plus many more descriptions that I don’t even speak aloud. Right there you lost me (and millions like me.) Keep it calm and professional – many posters would not qualify as the spokespeople because of that area alone. I used to pay some NRA dues 10+ years ago, I don’t now, but I also see how they are still needed because the “anti-side” does not know how to compromise … “all or nothing.” I don’t like the ACLU for many of the things they support – they are a powerful force politically. What if everywhere in this article you replace “NRA” with “ACLU” … suddenly people get upset. Do you see how the same gun supporters might possibly feel now? You have GOT to get to a point of seeing the same viewpoint as the opposing side if you want to have a discussion that goes somewhere. How about another stance that may derail a lot of anti-gun people? Can you agree that legislation alone will not stop a determined criminal from killing large numbers of people? A Home Depot rental truck? A bunch of fertilizer? An airplane? Now I’m not talking about “no laws” or throwing my hands in the air … but can you logically agree in some areas and still hold onto your talking points – unemotionally and still professional about it? When there is talk about making magazines to be a limited number of rounds: do you realize that someone just needs to be buy MORE of them? And the ones made by the gun mfg are so much better than the knock-offs that hold huge numbers of rounds … I had a 30 plastic banana clip for my .22 Ruger rifle but it takes forever to load and frequently jams up … but the 10 clip that comes with the rifle and I bought several more are easy to load and slide in easy and work smoothly … if I was going to do some damage, I’d want 10 of the 10 shot mags rather than 3 30 mags … even the terrorist in Las Vegas had multiple guns, with limited mags but he just kept using guns until empty, grabbed another that was full and kept “going to town.” And the claims that all gun lovers “love” mass shootings … again personal attacks. Everyone I know despises them and we cry with the rest of the world and want something LOGICALLY to be done. Could you agree that no amount of legislation might have ever stopped that guy who was determined to kill a lot of people? Yes? OK, maybe we can get a discussion going now. Others say that because I like one type of semi-auto, I must be “brain damaged” and “no one needs that type of gun.” Well I don’t believe in cars able to go over 120 MPH – they should all be banned and all speedometers forced to stop the car after 120 MPH is hit. Ooops, suddenly that doesn’t make sense – “that’s your opinion” they say. See the turnaround? OK, we agree that some people like stuff that others don’t understand. Neither side is “brain damaged” or “mentally unfit.” Now we can start discussing stuff. The background check system has a lot of kinks and breaks in it – we can agree there. What can we do to fix it? As another posted – we don’t need personal health information available in the wind, yet we want accountability for mental health issues. What checks and balances to keep that information from being abused? And I guarantee it will be abused, just because it is there. Seen any really bad divorces lately? So the guy (or gal) has a lot of legal weapsons – make an accusation of mental deficiency and suddenly all of the guns are seized but was it legal to do so? What if it turns out to be a lie to get even for fooling around in the divorce? I’ve seen some divorces where that scenario would easily play out. And what about people wanting to force safety training? Who pays for it? Who checks for it? Who keeps the records for it? who makes sure the records are up to date? Who decides on experience expiration (haven’t been to the firing range for XX months) … What about teacher’s credentials? Who keeps up on their license renewal? How to keep the system from being hacked, yet still have all the departments (CIA, NSA, homeland, police, sheriff, etc.) contribute their data to it? Foreign (and domestic) hackers have wet dreams about such a system to test their abilities on it. And it gets down to money – who pays for it? Another article I saw that people want finger print ids taken … who pays for the machines to be installed in Joe’s Gun Shack so he can sell you a 3 clip shotgun for deer hunting season and that machine costs $100K? I know retailers who are fighting the new credit card chip readers that average between $3000 to $15,000 a piece … if they cannot hardly afford those, how would they afford finger print readers? Lots of intelligent questions and lots of room for discussion and such, but as soon as the discussion gets personal and attacking, we’re done. If we cannot agree on some personally emotional points, we’re done. And groups on BOTH sides push all the hot buttons for both parties. Get rid of the attacks, get rid of the emotional disagreements on logical points … maybe we can get somewhere. Until then it’s a blogger’s universe and nothing will get done. Hope my point was made … this comment post only shows 2 lines at a time, so I don’t know if I made my own points here logically and coherent. Hopefully I did.
twitter rage. we just need some more. also if we could get more jokes about trump and congress and the nra. if we just could focus more on those things, jokes and meaningless rage, then we could get an anti-nra. but alas, both of those things are in such short supply. Maybe we could pray and hope about it instead. Probably be more effective than ONLY rage and jokes.