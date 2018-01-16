A Detailed Guide To Getting Your Apartment AirBnB Ready

Unsplash / Uproxx

For all the bad things that the world has to say about millennials, we sure as hell don’t get enough credit for our entrepreneurial spirit. The internet has made it possible for people to maxmize their income in totally new, innovative ways, and our generation is at the forefront. Taskrabbit lets you sell your physical skills wholesale, Etsy helps visual artists create their own DIY lines and aesthetics, Soundcloud and Youtube allow musicians to rack up advertising dollars and gain exposure without the help of managers or labels.

And, if you have nothing else to give, AirBnB lets you sell your very own living space back to the world. In a way, it’s the simplest possible way to earn extra cash. Do you have a bed? Okay then, let’s charge for it! And with that low barrier of entry, AirBnB can actually help users achieve short-term financial goals — like getting out of credit card debt, learning responsibility for their homes, and even encouraging the same kind of bold entrepuenuership that led to the foundation of the company.

Last month, in a last-minute ditch to pay off one particularly painful credit card (the 20% interest rate was killing me), I decided to start renting out my place on the weekends, when I was out of town. I snapped a couple pics, put the listing up, and waited for the guests — and dollars — to roll in.

Well, roll in they did, but along with that sweet sharing economy cash came responsibility, cancellations, cleaning fees, and necessary upgrades. You see, once other people began staying in my home, their feedback gave me renewed insight into the things I could improve upon. It was sort of like being a short-term landlord — and it was a lot of work.

As I slowly figured out the game of creating an appealing place for a stranger to stay in while they explore a new city, I realized that getting your apartment AirBnB ready is no easy feat. So, I made a handy guide for anyone coming after me, so you can hopefully avoid some of the pitfalls, exhaustion, and disappointment I faced early on, by taking care of these elements right away.

Invest in several sets of nice, sturdy sheets

wake me when it’s friday. A post shared by Brooklinen (@brooklinen) on Nov 30, 2017 at 7:06am PST

I quickly learned the most labor-intensive part of being a host was getting the sheets changed on my bed, so I could sleep on clean ones. Getting home super late from a couple trips without any clean sheets available was all it took for me to invest in several pairs of high-quality sets. All it took was photographing my own bed to see that the flimsy, on-sale Target set I’d scooped up after I first moved to LA might be okay for me, but weren’t leaving the best impression on other people.

I considered that this probably didn’t just apply to people looking at my listing, but any guests I might be inviting to share the bed with me. I’ve been obsessed with this Brooklyn-based company called Brooklinen ever since discovering them back when I lived in New York. The colors are crisp and basic, the company is always having sales, and they cut out the middleman of wholesale markups to get you the product directly from manufacturers.

A basic set will run you just $99, and if you prefer a slightly higher thread count like me, the luxe version begins at $198. Get some here.