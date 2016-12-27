Random Acts Of Kindness Roundup

The Absolute Easiest Ways To Improve Your Finances In 2017

12.27.16 21 hours ago 2 Comments



So we’ve already established that we suck at money. But what can we do about it? If your answer is: “Just tell my parents to dip into my trust fund!” Congratulations! You’re an assh*le. (But one that we’re very, very jealous of. Enjoy Coachella worry free, friend.)

For the rest of us, we need to get our collective acts together. Because we can sink further into debt or we can actually start making some smart financial decisions. In the words of Paula Cole as immortalized in the television classic, Dawson’s Creek…. ”I don’t wanna wait for our lives to be over” (before we can buy a house, or go on that vacation to Spain we’ve been dreaming of, or be able to go one f*cking month without running out of money a week before payday).

And with some simple life changes, we can become more financially secure. Because until you’re hitting that 80% income percentile, money really does buy happiness.

STOP IGNORING IT.




Oh, I look silly with my head in the sand like an ostrich?? Well at least my head isn’t up my own ass, Ted.

For many of us, it is really hard to go past this step. We throw out credit card statements and avoid opening up the gas bill. But until you’re realistic and clear about how bad it is, you’ll never be able to improve things. Plus, getting in the habit of keeping track of your bills will actually help you spend less. Rather than avoiding bills until the last minute (making your bank account look better than it is), pay them right when you get them. That way you’ll actually have a realistic idea of how much you have, and how much you can spend on incidentals and fun things. And speaking of not ignoring things…

