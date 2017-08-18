Steve Bramucci

“What is that feeling when you’re driving away from people and they recede on the plain till you see their specks dispersing? – it’s the too-huge world vaulting us, and it’s good-bye. But we lean forward to the next crazy venture beneath the skies.” ― Jack Kerouac, On the Road

For me, the road has always been “the thing.” It’s where my best sides reveal themselves; where I feel the funniest, the smartest, and the most alive. The road is where I become one of the Mad Ones, to co-opt another Kerouac quote. Where I “never yawn or say a commonplace thing, but burn, burn, burn like fabulous yellow roman candles exploding like spiders across the stars.”

This summer, after a winter that was more sedentary than my spirit is built to handle, I finally got on the road again. In July and August, I drove up the California 1, then skipped over to the I-5. After crossing state lines, I veered deep into Eastern Oregon’s high desert, before tracing a winding path to Portland. Two weeks in, I realized that I have a pretty solid playbook for road tripping. I have songs for the slow stretches and card games for the rest stops. I have more thoughts on the perfect roadside milkshake than I do on the soulessness of the stock market (which is to say: a lot).

Point being: I take this shit seriously. Because good travel is, at its best, an artform. Like any art, you can’t steal from a fellow traveler and recreate their trip with any passable level of verisimilitude. But you can pick up a few new tricks and rules of the road.

1. Choose a ‘smart’ car.

Steve Bramucci

I am the owner of a 2007 Toyota Prius. I can’t speak for more recent models, but the 2007 is the worst road trip car on earth. It beeps incessantly. When I back up, it beeps. When I have my seatbelt off — even for a Goddamn millisecond — it beeps. When there’s a bag on the front passenger seat that might weigh as much as a human, if that human had bird bones and no muscle, fat, or sinew, it beeps. Yes, it gets nice gas mileage, but I would literally tunnel to the center of the earth, sop up a barrel of crude oil inside the fossilized skull of a t-rex and refine it in my backyard before driving my Prius on a road trip of any length. It’s just too annoying to drive for long distances.

Instead, I drove a 2017 Volvo V60 Cross Country. This car is everything the Prius isn’t. It’s intuitive and logical where the Prius is shrill. When you take your seat belt off, it dings three times. Not beeping, mind you. This is more like someone tapping a glass bowl in a monastery. Then it lets you drive in peace. It’s a perfect car for Libertarians.

“You want to be unnecessarily reckless?” it asks. “That’s on you, bub. Hope you Americans have good health care.”

But the car also won’t let you run cruise control or pilot assist without your seatbelt on. There are literally whole books on this basic theory when applied to childhood development: The car shows you what you’re missing through your refusal to follow rules, rather than screeching at you. It works amazingly.

The right car for your trip might be a modified Sprinter van, or a convertible, or a station wagon with backward facing seats in the trunk. The point is: Make it an active choice. And don’t pick something that beeps a lot.