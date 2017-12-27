A Guide To Returning And Exchanging Your Christmas Gifts

Unspalsh

Christmas has come and gone, meaning now is the time that we look upon the generous gifts we’ve been given and scorn them as ugly, out of touch, or not worth the trouble. Peace on earth and goodwill toward men time is over, pal. It’s time to go swap everything you got for cooler stuff. It’s time to head back out into the retail wilds.

For many, today also means a return to the post office or UPS to send a return off to Amazon or some other online retailer. It’s the same premise as above, with its own set of potential frustrations just lying in wait to pop up and ruin your holiday joy.

The point is this: Life can be cruel but it doesn’t mean you can’t be smart about returning items this holiday season. We’ve compiled some tips for you to follow, including a few specific looks at returns to major chains like Macy’s, Amazon, and Walmart after the holidays.

Tips On Maximizing Your Returns/Exchanges:

Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Don’t Delay: If you have a return to make and are expecting to wait until the crowds die down, you might want to rethink that. Some returns have time limits — especially electronics and other big ticket items. The time you’ll spend in line will be worth it if you don’t miss your window to return that silly pair of socks or that old television you’ve stuffed into the box of the new one. Get informed and act accordingly. Some stores, like Macy’s, will allow returns for 365 days, Costco will allow returns at mostly any time but require most electronics back within 90 days, and Target opens a window of 30 days on December 26th.

Don’t Open The Package/Remove The Price Tags: Not only will this help you avoid a later issue with attempting to return a mystery gift, but it will also save time with trying to convince the sales clerk that this is truly a return. Years of issues with fraudulent returns or returns that didn’t come from a particular store have made retailers sticklers for the rules. Keeping the original packaging, receipts, price tags, and even using a bag from the particular store will go the extra mile to ensure your successful return or exchange.

Also please note, many stores will treat exchanges more favorably than a return for a refund.

Know Policies, Deadlines, And Requirements: If you have a time limit or policy you need to fulfill in order to return an item, it’ll be good to know before you head out. There is no worse feeling than standing in line to return an item and finding out that you forgot a document or made a mistake with your item to derail your return/exchange. Read up and inform yourself. Don’t be a fool. Also, check whether a store will issue store credit or if they will provide cash on returns. Some stores will only provide store credit, especially when you’re lacking a receipt.