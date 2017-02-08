Shutterstock

Sex trafficking is a real problem facing many Americans. We see it portrayed as a problem that Liam Neeson can solve and dark-skinned foreigners create, but in reality it’s farm more of a local issue than any action movie will lead you to believe. Luckily we don’t need Neesons to crack skulls to save young people from sex traffickers. We have a new crew of flight attendants that are being trained to see the signs of a person being trafficked and take the appropriate actions to save that person.

Shelia Frederick was that hero on an Alaskan Airlines flight from Seattle to San Francisco. Frederick spotted a teenaged girl looking despondent, greasy-haired, and “like she had been through pure hell.” That’s when her training kicked in. Frederick approached the well-dressed older man the girl was traveling with and told him she has a very particular set of skills attempted to strike up a conversation. The older man recoiled defensively.