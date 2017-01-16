‘I May Not Get There With You’ — Remembering MLK’s Final Speech

Managing Editor, Life
01.16.17 2 Comments
It’s Martin Luther King Jr. day. If you’re a teacher, or postal worker, you’re probably enjoying a day off. Otherwise, it’s doubtful. More and more often, holidays are only notable in that they get their own Google doodle.

In our collective frantic and busy states, and in the fact that holidays come up yearly and are therefore often taken for granted, it’s all too easy to disregard the massive significance of the person we’re meant to be honoring. So, let’s take a few minutes to remember that MLK was a profoundly important figure in the history of this country. His words, actions, and leadership inspired change. He made us a better nation.

Try listening to a few of Dr. King’s speeches today. Feel the urgency and passion that reverberate through each syllable. Marvel at the dexterous way he uses words and rhythms of speech to create not just idealistic rhetoric, but an upwelling of emotion and real call to action. Thank him for giving his very life for a movement that made the country and indeed the entire world a better place.

Steve Bramucci has written for Outside, Afar, NatGeo Books, OC Register Mag, and other outlets. His essays and travel writing have been included in multiple anthologies. His first novel 'The Danger Gang & The Pirates of Borneo' will be released by Bloomsbury on August 1, 2017. He can be found online at www.StephenBramucci.com

