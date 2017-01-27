Generally when we think IKEA we think Nordic assemble-at-home furniture and meatballs we hope are horse meat free. But the great Swedish juggernaut is continuing its expansion beyond the furniture game. They’ve taken a hard look at the world’s refugee crises and decided to apply their assemble-at-home philosophy for refugees — so they can literally assemble their own homes.
For most of the world’s 67 million refugees home life is nothing more than a tarp tent that barely offers any protection (or privacy) from adverse weather. They often deteriorate within months. IKEA saw the problem and is offering a solution in their refugee shelters called Better Shelters. The shelter comes in an iconic IKEA brown cardboard box with a little white booklet of instructions and baggy of tools. Better Shelter’s rep, Johan Karlsson, noted in their press release, “We won’t solve the global refugee situation with our accommodation solution, but we can make life easier.” He continued, “Unlike the thin, fragile tents available in many refugee camps today, the Better Shelter has hard walls, lockable door and a solar-powered lamp.”
Flat-pack emergency housing. ‘Better Shelters’ are delivered flat-packed to people who have been driven from their homes because of conflict or natural disasters. They started as a design project in Hallefors, Sweden in 2010. With input from UNHCR and IKEA Foundation, the prototype was developed into a functioning home for displaced people. In 2015, Better Shelter signed an agreement with UNHCR for delivery of 30,000 houses. They are used for housing but also as medical centres and food distribution centers. The houses are alternative to tents that have traditionally been used. They have solar panels, mosquito nets, lighting, ventilation and – no less important – a lockable door. Housing. Now. Then caption@Arkdes #flatpack #emergency #housing #bettershelters #unhcr #ikeafoundation #alternative #designproject #sweden
