Better Shelter

Generally when we think IKEA we think Nordic assemble-at-home furniture and meatballs we hope are horse meat free. But the great Swedish juggernaut is continuing its expansion beyond the furniture game. They’ve taken a hard look at the world’s refugee crises and decided to apply their assemble-at-home philosophy for refugees — so they can literally assemble their own homes.

For most of the world’s 67 million refugees home life is nothing more than a tarp tent that barely offers any protection (or privacy) from adverse weather. They often deteriorate within months. IKEA saw the problem and is offering a solution in their refugee shelters called Better Shelters. The shelter comes in an iconic IKEA brown cardboard box with a little white booklet of instructions and baggy of tools. Better Shelter’s rep, Johan Karlsson, noted in their press release, “We won’t solve the global refugee situation with our accommodation solution, but we can make life easier.” He continued, “Unlike the thin, fragile tents available in many refugee camps today, the Better Shelter has hard walls, lockable door and a solar-powered lamp.”