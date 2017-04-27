Southern California Master Surfboard Shaper | HUMAN

Another Study Is Making Scientists Rethink How Humans Came To Live In North America

04.27.17 2 hours ago

Shutterstock

The answer to when humans first arrived on the American continents is a divisive issue that raises a lot of eyebrows. And a new paper based on work done at the San Diego Natural History Museum suggests a whole new set of ideas about when people might have been in the Americas. The research concerns the findings circulating around a mastodon found in southern California next to a freeway about 20 years ago.

Nature published a paper that examines mastodon bones that appear to have been butchered with primitive stone tools for their marrow. This is not that uncommon a find per se — we know early humans ate mastodons all the time. What is shocking for the scientific community is that these bones date from 130,000 years ago. There’s seemingly no question from the scientific community to the veracity of the radiocarbon dating of the mastodon. But whether it’s a site with human interaction, that’s where the question marks start coming up.

San Diego Natural History Museum

Around The Web

TAGSanthropologyarchaeologyIMMIGRATIONNative AmericanresearchstudyTRAVEL

First 100 Days

How The Trump Administration Has Impacted Women’s Rights In The First 100 Days

How The Trump Administration Has Impacted Women’s Rights In The First 100 Days

04.27.17 7 hours ago
The Twisted, Ever-Morphing Timeline Of The Ties Between Donald Trump And Russia

The Twisted, Ever-Morphing Timeline Of The Ties Between Donald Trump And Russia

04.27.17 8 hours ago 12 Comments
What Will Happen If Trump And The Republicans Shut Down The Government?

What Will Happen If Trump And The Republicans Shut Down The Government?

04.26.17 1 day ago 6 Comments
The Ways President Trump’s Trade Agenda Could Shakeup Your Life

The Ways President Trump’s Trade Agenda Could Shakeup Your Life

04.25.17 2 days ago 2 Comments
Tracking Donald Trump’s Ongoing Stream Of Policy Reversals

Tracking Donald Trump’s Ongoing Stream Of Policy Reversals

04.21.17 6 days ago
Report: The GOP’s Latest Healthcare Plan Could Price You Out Of Coverage If You Get Sick

Report: The GOP’s Latest Healthcare Plan Could Price You Out Of Coverage If You Get Sick

04.20.17 1 week ago 10 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP