Shutterstock

The answer to when humans first arrived on the American continents is a divisive issue that raises a lot of eyebrows. And a new paper based on work done at the San Diego Natural History Museum suggests a whole new set of ideas about when people might have been in the Americas. The research concerns the findings circulating around a mastodon found in southern California next to a freeway about 20 years ago.

Nature published a paper that examines mastodon bones that appear to have been butchered with primitive stone tools for their marrow. This is not that uncommon a find per se — we know early humans ate mastodons all the time. What is shocking for the scientific community is that these bones date from 130,000 years ago. There’s seemingly no question from the scientific community to the veracity of the radiocarbon dating of the mastodon. But whether it’s a site with human interaction, that’s where the question marks start coming up.