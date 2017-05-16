This Coffee Artist’s Edible Designs Will Absolutely Blow You Away

Kangbin Lee

If you thought the Unicorn Frappe was a pretty coffee drink, then get ready to literally die. If Starbuck’s served Korean artist, Kangbin Lee’s coffee creations, there would be lines that stretched for miles. Baristas who complained about the Unicorn being too complicated would take one look at these and revolt.

Seriously, there would chaos around the country as Starbuck’s after Starbuck’s was burned to the ground and people took to looting in the streets. BECAUSE LEE’S DRINKS ARE TOO BEAUTIFUL FOR HUMANITY TO HANDLE AND WE DON’T DESERVE THEM.