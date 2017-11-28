Let Chef Brian Yazzie Show You The Future Of Indigenous Cuisine

Brian Yazzie

Chef Brian Yazzie is on the cusp of a new cuisine. He’s been working with rising star chef Sean Sherman, the Sioux Chef, for years as the chef de cuisine. And, now, he’s striking out on his own. Chef Yazzie’s journey is along a path that’s only recently been rediscovered. He’s part of a collection of indigenous chefs across the Americas who are bringing lost foodways back to life.

Yazzie grew up on the Navajo Nation, or Diné if you’re a local. His path was very similar to others (including much of my family) growing up on the Rez: Government cheese and canned meats, fry bread, and whatever fast food was available. That diet and the lack of traditional foods led to the most severe health pandemic of any demographic in the United States. It’s especially devastating for indigenous youth. The most severe poverty in America compounds all of these issues, to the point that the Pima tribe of Arizona doesn’t just have the worst rate of diabetes in the US but in the entire world.

That’s just the tip of the iceberg when it comes to health risks facing America’s forgotten minority. Clearly, something has to change.

We sat down with Chef Yazzie recently to talk about what exactly indigenous food is, why saying “Native American” food is a little confusing, and why reembracing indigenous foods across America’s varied regions is the only way forward.