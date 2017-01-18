The Internet Reacts To 2016’s Record-Breaking Global Temperature

Shutterstock

So, in case you hadn’t heard, 2016 broke global temperature records. This is the third year in a row, which more or less has shifted the issue from “Hey, let’s argue about it some more” to “Uh, we’re going to be knee-deep in dead polar bears and the world will starve if we don’t get off our butts.”

The overall news is pretty grim, although scientists agree 2017 will cool off a bit. But, as climate experts from NOAA to NASA point out to the New York Times, three years in a row marks a trend that we’ll need to reverse if we want to have any hope of surviving, let alone thriving, in the future.

Yes, it is a massive bummer. Fortunately, the internet is here to save the day with a load of gallows humor: