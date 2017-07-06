Iron Maiden’s Newest Beer Sounds Like Pure Fruity, Spicy Rock N Roll

#Music
07.06.17 1 hour ago

Iron Maiden Beer/Iron Maiden

Iron Maiden’s frontman, Bruce Dickinson, is an ardent beer geek. He’s been working with Robinsons Family Brewers since 2013 to brew English Ales under the Trooper label. Dickinson and Master Brewer Martyn Weeks decided to change it up for their fourth collaboration — leaving the bitters of English ale behind and indulging in the Belgian style ales. What they came up with they called ‘Hallowed.’

This isn’t just some celebrity endorsement of a product for profit. Dickinson has a deep love of beer and is involved in the entire process from conception to brewing the beer to drinking it. The Iron Maiden giant recounts on the Trooper website: “I’m a lifelong fan of traditional English ale; I thought I’d died and gone to heaven when we were asked to create our own beer.”

The team started out with the Extra Special Bitter called Trooper — which is still the signature Iron Maiden brew. Over the years Robinsons and Dickinson have expanded their beer brewing dreams with two limited releases, Trooper Red ‘n’ Black Porter and Trooper 666 (a higher ABV ESB) to rousing success.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Music
TAGSBEERcraft beerDRINKSFOODiron maidenMusic

Make The Most Of Summer '17

Here Are The Keys To Not Ruining Your 4th Of July BBQ

Here Are The Keys To Not Ruining Your 4th Of July BBQ

and 07.03.17 3 days ago 25 Comments
Chase Down These Great New Beers This July

Chase Down These Great New Beers This July

07.03.17 3 days ago 19 Comments
A Plane & Train Itinerary For The Ultimate Summer Trip Through Europe

A Plane & Train Itinerary For The Ultimate Summer Trip Through Europe

07.03.17 3 days ago
The 4th Of July Cookout Foods You Can’t Live Without, Power Ranked

The 4th Of July Cookout Foods You Can’t Live Without, Power Ranked

06.30.17 6 days ago 24 Comments
Do Summer Road Tripping Right With These Podcasts

Do Summer Road Tripping Right With These Podcasts

06.29.17 1 week ago
Find Your New Favorite Food Truck With This Guide To Each State’s Best

Find Your New Favorite Food Truck With This Guide To Each State’s Best

and 06.29.17 1 week ago 7 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP