There’s no delicate way to say this, so I’ll get right to it. Nestled above is a video about summoning your own Pennywise and putting that scary-ass clown directly into your culinary plans. If that’s sounds freaky that’s because it is freaky. Freaky as hell.

JK Denim has gifted the world a guide on how to make your own Pennywise cake. Naturally, even the early stages of the how-to are terrifying. We haven’t even gotten to the fondant eyes yet and I’m already clawing at the walls. Unlike some other spooky cakes we’ve featured before, this one isn’t going to be cool with the Disney market at any stage.