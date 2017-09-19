Pennywise Looks Terrifying Yet Tasty In This ‘It’ Cake Guide Showing Off A Temping Halloween Dessert

#Stephen King #Halloween
Trending Writer
09.19.17

There’s no delicate way to say this, so I’ll get right to it. Nestled above is a video about summoning your own Pennywise and putting that scary-ass clown directly into your culinary plans. If that’s sounds freaky that’s because it is freaky. Freaky as hell.

JK Denim has gifted the world a guide on how to make your own Pennywise cake. Naturally, even the early stages of the how-to are terrifying. We haven’t even gotten to the fondant eyes yet and I’m already clawing at the walls. Unlike some other spooky cakes we’ve featured before, this one isn’t going to be cool with the Disney market at any stage.

Koalipops

Around The Web

TOPICS#Stephen King#Halloween
TAGSCAKESHalloweenITPENNYWISESTEPHEN KING

What Unites Us

These Climbers Cross Cultural Lines To Make Friendships Atop Mountains

These Climbers Cross Cultural Lines To Make Friendships Atop Mountains

09.19.17 10 hours ago
The Undeniable Power And Bold Feminism Of ‘My Favorite Murder’

The Undeniable Power And Bold Feminism Of ‘My Favorite Murder’

09.15.17 4 days ago 11 Comments
Activist Rocker Billy Bragg Believes Cynicism Is Our Greatest Enemy

Activist Rocker Billy Bragg Believes Cynicism Is Our Greatest Enemy

09.12.17 1 week ago
It’s Time To Kill The ‘Apathetic Young Voter’ Myth Once And For All

It’s Time To Kill The ‘Apathetic Young Voter’ Myth Once And For All

09.07.17 2 weeks ago 17 Comments
‘Glow’ Star Britney Young On Body Positivity And The Unifying Force Of Diverse Voices

‘Glow’ Star Britney Young On Body Positivity And The Unifying Force Of Diverse Voices

09.05.17 2 weeks ago 6 Comments
What It’s Like To Be A Houstonian, Watching Hurricane Harvey From Afar

What It’s Like To Be A Houstonian, Watching Hurricane Harvey From Afar

08.31.17 3 weeks ago 3 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP