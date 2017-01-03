Everyone is marveling today at a Wall Street Journal article, which reports that Jack in the Box sells 554 million tacos per year. That’s a cool 1055 per minute. Which means that in 2016, Jack in the Box almost certainly sold more tacos last year than McDonald’s sold Big Macs — considering that 554M is close to what McD’s reported for Big Macs in 2007 (the last year they’ll admit to tracking the data), and Big Macs are widely known to be on the decline.
The taco article is fascinating in it’s framing and its choice to interview devotees of the taco, whose primary qualification seems to be “liking them.” The revered newspaper seeks, without daring to arrive at any conclusions, to fathom why this “wet envelope of cat food” is so popular.
I’ve easily eaten hundreds of these and never once has it looked like that promo picture. My record was 14 in one sitting back in high school. Could have eaten more, but when #12 and #13 roll around, you really start reflecting on your life choices and #14 brings the tears and the “what ifs”
Greasy, crunchy + 2/$1. Those are my reasons.
If you ever go into a Jack in the Box, you will see that they are constantly preparing tacos. I think there is a person who does only that (although, they might also do fries and onion rings).
I love them. They should not be good, but they are amazing.
But the comparison to Big Macs is unfair. After all you get two for one dollar. Also, they are an addition to an order, one order is not an entree.
BTW, I eat them when I am completely sober, no judgement.
I do my part by ordering an insane amount every time I go there drunk.