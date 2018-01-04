Delaware North

In what is essentially the plot of a TGIF sitcom from the 90s, the Jacksonville Jaguars will feed their fans teal burgers and beer to honor their first home playoff game in 17 years.

Stadium food provider Delaware North is preparing a special teal-based menu for Jacksonville’s playoff game against the Buffalo Bills on Sunday, breaking out the special dyes to turn brews, burgers and more a special shade of light blue. It’s a fun idea, but I’m not going to lie to you and say that I’m not a bit alarmed about how unusual a teal burger bun looks.

For example, here’s a perfectly reasonable teal ice cream sundae in a perfectly normal-looking mini Jaguars helmet. But then you get to the teal burger and start to wonder is… is that the teal beer on the right there? The fact that it won’t taste like a sugary fruit explosion must be quite the cognitive dissonance, but then again, the Bills and Jaguars are both in the playoffs this year, so I guess this is the latest sign of how unusual this season has been.