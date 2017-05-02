Le Coucou

The James Beard Awards are a bit like the food Oscars for American restaurants. The awards aim to highlight the best food, drink, and big ideas in the culinary world and this year’s list of winners make up a stellar cast of fantastic food, amazing alcohol, and beautiful baked goods.

So without any more flourishes or hyperbole, here are the 2017 James Beard Award winners from across America.

BEST NEW RESTAURANT: LE COUCOU — NYC

Le Coucou in New York made a huge splash on when it opened last year. Chef Daniel Rose left behind Paris and Los Angeles to open a French eatery for the ages with famed restaurateur Stephen Starr (more on him later). James Beard took note and now it’s been deemed the best new restaurant “likely to make a significant impact in years to come.”

"'A dish to bring all the classic French food lovers out of hiding' @bloombergpursuits names @lecoucou_nyc's Quenelles with Lobster one of the Best Dishes of 2016. Image captured by @ericmedsker" // Regram 📷: @11_howard A post shared by Le Coucou (@lecoucou_nyc) on Jan 26, 2017 at 7:06am PST