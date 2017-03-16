Frasca Food And Wine

Every year the James Beard Foundation honors the best of the best across American cooking, baking, bartending, and more. It’s kinda like the Oscars but for food and drink. The advantage being that with the James Beard Awards you can actually eat and drink all of it. Have you ever tried eating an Oscar? No one wants to eat an Oscar…

This year’s list for ‘Outstanding Restaurant’ represents the cream of the crop — chosen with this criteria: “A restaurant in the United States that serves as a national standard bearer of consistent quality and excellence in food, atmosphere and service. Eligible restaurants must have been in operation 10 or more consecutive years.”

We decided to offer you a visual tour of the six finalist to whet your appetite for some seriously delectable cuisine.