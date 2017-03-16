Baroo | OFFLINE

A Visual Tour Of The ‘Outstanding Restaurant’ Finalists For The James Beard Award

03.16.17 57 mins ago

Frasca Food And Wine

Every year the James Beard Foundation honors the best of the best across American cooking, baking, bartending, and more. It’s kinda like the Oscars but for food and drink. The advantage being that with the James Beard Awards you can actually eat and drink all of it. Have you ever tried eating an Oscar? No one wants to eat an Oscar…

This year’s list for ‘Outstanding Restaurant’ represents the cream of the crop — chosen with this criteria: “A restaurant in the United States that serves as a national standard bearer of consistent quality and excellence in food, atmosphere and service. Eligible restaurants must have been in operation 10 or more consecutive years.”

We decided to offer you a visual tour of the six finalist to whet your appetite for some seriously delectable cuisine.

Sheep's milk ricotta gnudi with basil pesto…#summer #thespottedpig

A post shared by Pig (@thespottedpig) on

Around The Web

TAGSBest In AmericaBest RestaurantsFOODJames Beard Awardrestaurantsvisual tours
The Unheralded True Story Of The NBA’s First Black Player

The Unheralded True Story Of The NBA’s First Black Player

03.14.17 2 days ago
How TV And Evolving Media Technology Changed The American Presidency

How TV And Evolving Media Technology Changed The American Presidency

03.07.17 1 week ago 2 Comments
How The Spice Girls’ Legacy Of ‘Girl Power’ Paved The Way For Women To Dominate Pop

How The Spice Girls’ Legacy Of ‘Girl Power’ Paved The Way For Women To Dominate Pop

02.27.17 2 weeks ago 2 Comments
How Keeping Austin Weird Turned Into A Widespread Phenomenon

How Keeping Austin Weird Turned Into A Widespread Phenomenon

02.15.17 4 weeks ago 12 Comments
How Kevin Gates Went From Underground To Platinum In A Year And Changed The Game In The Process

How Kevin Gates Went From Underground To Platinum In A Year And Changed The Game In The Process

02.02.17 1 month ago 6 Comments
Look For The Star: How Starter Jackets Became The Iconic Clothing Of The Early ’90s

Look For The Star: How Starter Jackets Became The Iconic Clothing Of The Early ’90s

01.31.17 1 month ago 10 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP