Get Ready For ‘Jane Walker’ To Stroll Into Johnnie Walker’s Scotch Line

01.16.18 3 Comments

Johnnie Walker — originally started by a Scottish grocer — is likely the most popular blended Scotch whiskey in the world. The line is made up of seven blended scotches, from the well-known Johnnie Walker Red to Johnnie Walker Blue, which is so famously good it even got a tribute from Archer. Now, the grocer represented on the label is going to have a female version, Jane Walker, in a long-rumored and oddly delayed ad campaign.

The campaign was ready to go back in late 2016, in time for a potential Hilary Clinton presidential win, but was temporarily put on ice. Now, rumors are swirling that Jane is on the way, as labels have leaked.

US Patent Office

